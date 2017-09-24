Fitness training important on way to police force

DENBY Whitwell has been working hard with her fitness in preparation for the start of her training this week with the Queensland Police Force.

She and husband Tom Whitwell have an 18-month-old son Flynn. Her husband is originally from the Lockyer Valley but the family has been living in Warwick.

Mrs Whitwell has been heading to the Warwick Boxing Club gym each Tuesday with her mother Bev Watt since April for fitness sessions.

"I start at the Queensland Police Service academy in late September and have been through the fitness testing,” she said.

"I am the fittest I have been, even fitter than before I had our baby.

"I love the atmosphere at training at the Warwick Boxing Club. Everyone is just so welcoming and it doesn't matter what fitness level you are at.”

As well as her Tuesday night training session with her mother and others at the Warwick Boxing Club, Mrs Whitwell attends hybrid strength and fitness training on a Monday and Wednesday.