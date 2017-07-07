20°
News

Fitzroy St shut until September

7th Jul 2017 5:08 PM
WORK CONTINUES: Construction vehicles moved through the development site at Rose City Shoppingworld this week.
WORK CONTINUES: Construction vehicles moved through the development site at Rose City Shoppingworld this week. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEAVY machinery moved through the construction site at Rose City Shoppingworld this week, but public vehicles will not regain access to Fitzroy St for another couple of months.

A spokesman from McConaghy Group said the road would be reopened at the end of September for public safety reasons.

"The excavation of the Fitzroy St ramp down to the Rose City basement is well under way with the basement excavation itself nearly complete,” he said.

"The hoarding in this area has been adjusted to accommodate the forthcoming Jumpers & Jazz in July festival by agreement with council and the police.”

The road has been closed since May and was initially set to be reopened on June 19 according to a Queens- land Police Service notice.

Once complete, the basement will provide over 160 new car parks.

External work on the centre is also progressing, with a frame inserted for the new entry tower on the corner of Palmerin and Fitzroy Sts last week.

The spokesman said the tower would be fitted in the next few months.

"It is an exciting project milestone and replicates the two entry towers built in the 1998 development of the centre,” he said.

Custom furniture has been placed in the food court and Vietnamese eatery Vit Wrap and Roll will open next week.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  development rose city shoppingworld shopping warwick community

Living and selling the dream in Warwick

Living and selling the dream in Warwick

Meet a few of the crew from Southern Downs Realty

5 craft projects for children

CRAFTY CREATIONS: A few special bits and bobs can be turned into creative sensations with just a bit of imagination.

Scrapbooking, bracelet making and more fun activities

Tourists take in rodeo city

RODEO ACTION: A bull rider demonstrating the art of rodeo for Rochedale Probus Club members at Warwick's Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre.

Visitors take in bucking bull action in Warwick

JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

Jobs.

Looking for work? Here are 10 opportunities available right now

Local Partners

Community united at church for Elders morning tea

The traditional Elders morning tea event brings the Warwick community together to support NAIDOC week.

Mini-golf proposal a concern to existing business

Sandra and Craig Williams have owned and operated the Granite Belt Maze for 12 years.

Plans for mini-golf in Warwick concern local business owners

8 events to check out this weekend on the Southern Downs

CELEBRATIONS: Head along to NAIDOC week activities at the Redbacks Clubhouse tomorrow.

Clear the schedule, here's 8 great events to get stuck into

Holiday fun times at Uber Markets

JUMP UP: Krystal Peterson getting ready to go on the Uber Markets jumping castle.

School holidays are almost done but there's one more event to get to

Jumpers and Jazz event to spotlight talents

VIRTUOSO: Cellist Louise King will be performing at Jumpers and Jazz.

Master cellist celebrates musical diversity

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

Easy Walk to City Centre

85 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Three bedrooms* separate lounge* separate dining* closed in front and side verandah, ramp to laundry * single lockup garage * fenced 1012sm * close to medical...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value in Brick

190 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. Features 3 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!