Fitzroy St shut until September

WORK CONTINUES: Construction vehicles moved through the development site at Rose City Shoppingworld this week.

HEAVY machinery moved through the construction site at Rose City Shoppingworld this week, but public vehicles will not regain access to Fitzroy St for another couple of months.

A spokesman from McConaghy Group said the road would be reopened at the end of September for public safety reasons.

"The excavation of the Fitzroy St ramp down to the Rose City basement is well under way with the basement excavation itself nearly complete,” he said.

"The hoarding in this area has been adjusted to accommodate the forthcoming Jumpers & Jazz in July festival by agreement with council and the police.”

The road has been closed since May and was initially set to be reopened on June 19 according to a Queens- land Police Service notice.

Once complete, the basement will provide over 160 new car parks.

External work on the centre is also progressing, with a frame inserted for the new entry tower on the corner of Palmerin and Fitzroy Sts last week.

The spokesman said the tower would be fitted in the next few months.

"It is an exciting project milestone and replicates the two entry towers built in the 1998 development of the centre,” he said.

Custom furniture has been placed in the food court and Vietnamese eatery Vit Wrap and Roll will open next week.