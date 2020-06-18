Five big changes coming to businesses near you

BIG changes are in the works for many of Warwick's small businesses, with easing coronavirus restrictions paving the way for new ideas, incentives, and even premises.

Below, we've rounded up five of the biggest changes in the pipeline for Warwick businesses and the wider community.

Food court's grand reopening

The forced closure of Rose City Shoppingworld's food court under coronavirus restrictions has finally come to an end, with customers able to dine in at the eateries from July 10.

The shopping centre's marketing manager Louise de Lissa said the reopening would prove a huge relief for patrons and businesses alike, though it will remain capped to 100 patrons at a time.

"It will be good because people can actually buy their food, then sit down and eat it, rather than having to go and sit elsewhere.

"I think the stores deserve a big pat on the back actually, because they've put up with quite a bit over the last few months but have really tackled it and stayed open throughout the COVID crisis."

Additional seating will be added at the other end of the centre to allow those eateries' customers to dine in as well.

Warwick's next coffee shop

Another cafe could be set to join the Warwick ranks, with a coffee shop space opening up in Rose City Shoppingworld.

While marketing manager Ms de Lissa was unable to confirm what kind of store would take up the lease due to legal obligations, she said all of the centre's eateries and their loyal customers will benefit from the centre's newest incentive.

"We're launching a loyalty dining card for the month of July, to promote the whole centre," she said.

"It's really easy - once you spend $10 at any of the centre's eateries you get a stamp on the card, and once you get six stamps you go into the draw totalling over $2,000."

Participating stores include Donut King, Subway, The Carvery, Red Rooster, Warwick Sushi, Honeydew cafe, Country Bourne Bakery, Pickle and Must Deli, and Go Vita.

The Dutch Touch expands

The Dutch Touch Bowen and Emmett Therapy has not only moved premises, but will also soon be providing a new range of beauty services for the Warwick community.

Owner Martine van der Linden said the move to 70 Palmerin St had been one of her business' busiest periods, but the benefits for clients made it worth the effort.

"Before I had a lot of clients who couldn't walk up the stairs to come and see me, so they obviously wouldn't come in," Ms van der Linden said.

"Now, I have a lot of people who have been able to just walk in and I can give them the help they need."

The physical therapist added that she planned to spend the next month becoming practiced and qualified in henna tattooing, eyelash extensions, and body sculpting.

"I wasn't expecting to get so many clients so soon after the move, but even then I'm going to use any time up my sleeve to practice," Ms van der Linden said.

"Just a few little things to do that will better service my clients."

Cafe's latest venture

Local mainstay Warwick's Gardens Galore is another business with a new venture in the pipeline.

The cafe and nursery has a new area under construction at the back of their premises, with their social media posts hinting at a potential gelato shop and new night-trading hours by the end of the year.

While the owners weren't available for further comment on the nature of the new extension, they asked the community to "stay tuned" for more news of their latest development.

Supercheap Auto's potential move

Supercheap Auto Warwick's lease expiry next January has led to strong speculation that the retailer will take up residence at the site currently under construction on the corner of Fitzroy and Albion St.

The new development was bought up by Brisbane investor John Kearney in 2016, though neither he nor the retail chain's representatives have been able to confirm the move.

Construction company Active Built has confirmed the 859 sqm site will be completed by the end of the year for a new retail tenant to set up shop.