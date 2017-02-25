Five cafes for sale around the Warwick district

CAFE BUZZ: Cherry Tree Cafe is one of five coffee shops for sale in Warwick.

EVER dreamed of trading in life at the office for one behind a coffee machine?

Now is your chance: Four of our most cherished cafes and one newcomer are all seeking new owners.

Cherry Tree:

After extensive re-branding - and winning a swag of top awards - The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining is for sale. The cafe is on the corner of Fitzroy and Palmerin Sts

Cost: Price on application

Bryson's Place

For more than three decades, Lynn Bryson has been catering for Warwick with blooming flowers, fresh food and hot coffee. Bryson's Place has long been a Warwick gem.

Cost: Expressions of interest

Spring Creek Cafe:

There is an opportunity to continue operating the existing award-winning cafe and accommodation business that overlooks some of the most beautiful Southern Downs country. The 45-seat veranda cafe with bar, three-bedroom home and five on-site cottages are all part of the package.

Cost: Expressions of interest

Steele's Bakery:

The three strings of the business are up for sale, including the shop front in Fitzroy St, a mobile smoko van and delivery van.

The business operates with 12 staff; two full-time, 10 casuals (up to 30 hours) baker, pastry cook, retail staff and a bookkeeper.

Cost: Price on application

Stella Rossa:

A Stella Rossa Espresso Cafe franchise is currently for sale, set to be built in the Rose City Shoppingworld renovations.

Cost: $295,000