Five cafes for sale around the Warwick district

EVER dreamed of trading in life at the office for one behind a coffee machine?
Now is your chance: Four of our most cherished cafes and one newcomer are all seeking new owners.
Cherry Tree:
After extensive re-branding - and winning a swag of top awards - The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining is for sale. The cafe is on the corner of Fitzroy and Palmerin Sts
Cost: Price on application
Bryson's Place
For more than three decades, Lynn Bryson has been catering for Warwick with blooming flowers, fresh food and hot coffee. Bryson's Place has long been a Warwick gem.
Cost: Expressions of interest
Spring Creek Cafe:
There is an opportunity to continue operating the existing award-winning cafe and accommodation business that overlooks some of the most beautiful Southern Downs country. The 45-seat veranda cafe with bar, three-bedroom home and five on-site cottages are all part of the package.
Cost: Expressions of interest
Steele's Bakery:
The three strings of the business are up for sale, including the shop front in Fitzroy St, a mobile smoko van and delivery van.
The business operates with 12 staff; two full-time, 10 casuals (up to 30 hours) baker, pastry cook, retail staff and a bookkeeper.
Cost: Price on application
Stella Rossa:
A Stella Rossa Espresso Cafe franchise is currently for sale, set to be built in the Rose City Shoppingworld renovations.
Cost: $295,000