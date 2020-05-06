Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Emergency services, Queensland Fire and Rescue, QFES; house fire at night
Generic Emergency services, Queensland Fire and Rescue, QFES; house fire at night
Breaking

Five children hospitalised after Rockhampton house fire

Jack Evans
6th May 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Norman Gardens just before midnight last night.

Fire crews were called to the Bramble St blaze and were able to contain the fire to one bedroom, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman.

Police spent the night on the scene and have declared it a crime scene.

According to multiple social media posts from people claiming to have witnessed the fire, a heroic policewoman was observed helping the occupants, including a small baby, from the house.

Queensland Ambulance Services said total of eight patients were assessed on scene.

Five children were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures for potential smoke inhalation while three other patients declined further treatment.

More to come.

editors picks house fire norman gardens qas qfes qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        premium_icon LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        News For the first time in Warwick history, an exception has been made for two exceptional women.

        Tale from beyond the grave: Freestone teacher buried upright

        premium_icon Tale from beyond the grave: Freestone teacher buried upright

        Your Story Hobby historian unearths gruesome story of long-forgotten resident.

        Isolated residents book it to the streets

        premium_icon Isolated residents book it to the streets

        News Southern Downs community creates its own library.

        IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        premium_icon IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        Horses As virus cases drop across the state, Racing Queensland have scaled back...