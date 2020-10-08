Five fire crews respond as Ipswich house goes up in flames

Five firefighter crews attended a house fire in Camira on Thursday morning. Photo: File

FIVE firefighter crews attended the scene of a house fire in Ipswich in the early hours of Thursday morning but no one was injured in the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived at the fire on Dale Rd, Camira at 1.20am.

The house was "well involved" when fireys arrived.

"The fire was approximately 15m by 15m," the spokeswoman said.

"The fire was under control at about 2.15am and then they were just checking for hot spots for a little while.

"The area was made safe and (firefighters) left the scene."

No injuries were reported paramedics stayed on standby while the fire was extinguished.

