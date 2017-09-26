Five fun holiday activities for Warwick children

FOOD FUN: Why not plant a garden with the children these holidays.

IF IDEAS are running thin in the second week of school holidays, it's time to think outside the box.

Here are a few ideas to keep the twiddling thumbs in the house busy over the next few days.

1. Make a scrapbook

No doubt a few adventures have already been had over the school holidays.

Rather than letting the pictures sit in a phone, print them out and make a book to capture the good times.

A bit of coloured paper, stickers, ribbon or glitter can help the memories jump off the page.

It's a great activity for children who love craft, but also leaves you with a nifty memento.

2. Do a science experiment

There are plenty of cool, safe reactions that can be done in the home that will make children's eyes light up.

A homemade volcano can be made in a glass simply by putting in some bicarbonate soda then pouring in white vinegar, preferably dyed red.

Just make sure there's plenty of protection for furniture when making the nifty creations.

3. Plant a garden

Spring time is the ideal season to inject some life into the garden.

A few seeds, a little shovel and some gloves are all that's needed for this activity.

Buy a few cheap seedling varieties or small bunches of potted herbs from the nearest stockist. Place them in some small holes in the backyard home-grown vegie patch.

Just remember to wear a hat and sunscreen when out in the hot weather this week.

4. Get into the kitchen

Without the demands of school hours, it's a good opportunity to get into the kitchen and take the time to create delicious recipes.

Getting the children involved will help them understand how a meal comes together and get them excited about certain ingredients they may otherwise have shied away from.

Given the heat in Warwick this week, fruit yogurt icy poles could be a good option.

Or create a yummy recipe you may not otherwise have time for, such as homemade sausage rolls or freshly made bread.

5. Write a book

If there are a number of children running around the house, a book writing competition could be a unique idea to try.

Give all the children the same sentence to start the story and a set time to write as much as they can.

It's fascinating to see where different minds take a story from the same starting point.

And sharing the writing with others will add that competitive edge that makes any activity a little more exciting.