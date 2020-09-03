Five gamechangers Warwick is still waiting on

CHANGE AHEAD: Signage approaching the Eight Mile from the south. Photo Gerard Walsh

WARWICK innovators have many bright ideas to take our little Rose City to the next level.

However, not all are quite to the point of fruition just yet.

Here are some of the major plans we’re still awaiting:

Annastacia Palaszczuk visits then mayor Tracy Dobie to discuss the Warwick pipeline grid.

A TOOWOOMBA TO WARWICK PIPELINE

The 87km gravity-fed pipeline could have secured a future for Warwick’s water security within 12 months, but coronavirus has halted any 2021 plans for the time being.

The project was likely to cost upwards of $90 million, pending a feasibility study, but as of June this year, the study had still not reached the State Government.

Kmart introduces new ‘K Hub’ stores to replace Target outlets. Source: Supplied

KMART

The long-awaited chain will finally open doors in our region, but details about its stock is still unknown.

Following the impending closures of Target Country stores around the country, the popular homegoods store is expected to take over the Grafton St spot by next year.

However, in the interim, a smaller K Hub site is expected to launch.

While details are still being announced, it is belied K Hub stores will offer limited stock with the option to shop the full Kmart and Target range online to be delivered with click and collect at the site.

TMR footage of the Cunningham Highway Closure last year.

CUNNINGHAMS GAP

Recent fire and flooding has reinvigorated a push for alternative paths to Brisbane.

Cunningham Highway closed near the Gap for a number of weeks in November and December following Main Range fire.

Then mayor Tracy Dobie advocated at the time, alongside many others, for a tunnel to replace the road, but said nothing had been put in the mentioned in upcoming state budgets.

“Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Parks and Wildlife make it very clear that when bushfires go through there will be ongoing issues left behind, to manage the highway and the instability of the rockfaces,” Ms Dobie said.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads of Queensland Mark Bailey made the announcement in 2019.

EIGHT MILE UPGRADE

One of the most contentious Warwick roads is still the subject of long-awaited upgrades.

In 2019, an Eight Mile overpass was assigned $17.6 million in the Federal Budget to be matched by a $4.4 million contribution from the Queensland Government

Yet as of 2020, there has been no further announcements on the development.

Just earlier last month, Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley took another chance to advocate for the road upgrade in front of Member for Maranoa David Littleproud.

The former Bunnings spot on 26 Palmerin St

BUNNINGS DEVELOPMENT

Eager talk around is still buzzing around the Rose City in regards to the former Palmerin St spot of Bunnings.

The Warwick site has been for sale and/or lease since July 2019 when Colliers International Toowoomba launched a national marketing campaign to acquire interest.

Listings for a cafe spot and several smaller business are still available but no known tenants have signed on yet.

However, others have even more unique ideas for the spot have been raised, including former SDRC mayoral candidate Joe Doepel’s idea to turn it into a 50s-style diner and arcade, complete with a rollerskating rink and bowling alley.