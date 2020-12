Queensland Ambulance Service transported all five motorists to Boonah Hospital. Picture: Heidi Petith

FIVE motorists have been rushed to hospital after a crash near Tregony this morning.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred on Cunningham Highway at 5.33am.

All five patients were transported to Boonah Hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm the ages or gender of patients.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, one fire crew attended the scene at 6.50am but were not needed.

QPS was also in attendance.