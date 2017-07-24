Five things that'll wake you up better than coffee

FRESH START: A new addition to the morning routine could help wake you up.

THE smell of freshly brewed coffee is one of life's little pleasures, but a caffeine hit isn't the only thing that can give you some get-up-and-go in the morning.

Adding in a new element to your morning routine could help clear the brain fog first thing.

1. Apple

Fructose is a naturally occurring sugar in apples that can give a boost of energy to wake up the brain.

It moves through the system slowly so it will keep droopy eyes open for longer, and not result in a crash soon after.

2. Music

Listening to some tunes throughout the morning not only keeps us awake through sound, but also helps boost mood.

When music is playing, the brain releases dopamine, a chemical in the brain that enhances happiness.

3. Exercise

Moving the body first thing starts blood flowing through all the muscles and organs in the body, boosting circulation to help the brain wake up naturally.

A short jog, brisk walk or some stretching can help get things moving to clear brain fog.

4. Water

It's not uncommon to be dehydrated in the morning, which can cause the mind to feel foggy as it is deprived of the water needed to function properly.

A large glass of water first thing can help enhance hydration and when drunk ice cold, is also a refreshing start.

5. Mint tea

The smell of mint has been shown to prevent fatigue and combat memory loss, helping brains wake up first thing.

Whether put into hot water as a tea bag or as fresh springs from the garden, mint is a great flavour to start the day with.