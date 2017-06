THEFT: A Warwick man has been charged with five counts of stealing after multiple thefts in the CBD.

An 18-year-old man was charged with five stealing offences yesterday after a number of incidents in the Warwick CBD.

He will face the charges at Warwick Magistrates Court.