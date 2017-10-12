24°
News

Five Warwick Cup fashion tips

Kim and Gary Zerner took the title of Best Dressed Couple at the Warwick Cup Fashions on the Field.
Kim and Gary Zerner took the title of Best Dressed Couple at the Warwick Cup Fashions on the Field. Sophie Lester
Sean Teuma
by

THERE is no better chance to showcase your spring fashion than at Saturday's Warwick Cup.

Face of the Warwick Cup Jess Somes has provided us with five tips to look your best this weekend:

1. Bold colours, floral prints and frills have always been synonymous with spring racing.

2. Off-the-shoulder and one shoulder styles are popular this season.

3. Rather than a traditional fascinator, delicate embellished headbands and crowns are on trend. I also love a straw boater or a wide brimmed hat in a striking colour.

4. Matching your shoes to your bag or clutch is a great way of outfit coordinating. Alternatively, the accessories can be the main focus, if so, select shoes and a bag or clutch in a bright colour to make your dress pop.

5. Many racegoers, myself included, can fall into the trap of opting for a high shoe without thinking it through. While the old saying goes, 'beauty is pain,' don't be caught out. You should always put your best (suitably heeled) foot forward. I like shoes with a block heel style or heels I have already worn in.

Preparations have begun in the Cassels Mitsubishi Pavilion for the Warwick Cup on Saturday.
Preparations have begun in the Cassels Mitsubishi Pavilion for the Warwick Cup on Saturday. Sean Teuma

If you haven't already purchased marquee entry for Saturday's Warwick Cup, gold and silver tickets into the Cassels Mitsubishi Pavilion are still available, starting from just $65.

For more information on how you can enjoy the best seat in the house for Warwick Cup day, contact Warwick Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle on 0414899854.

Warwick Daily News
Mum's heartache as daughter, 15, fights for life

Mum's heartache as daughter, 15, fights for life

A WARWICK mum has been left shattered after receiving the 4am doorknock no parent ever wants to endure.

Teenagers accused of 'violent' bashing remain in jail

The victim is now fighting for her life in a hospital bed

Warwick to be training base for Commonwealth Games team

WARWICK BOUND: Cameroon Commonwealth Games team manager Alphonse Benoit Essama (left) and chef de mission Victor Agbor Nso (right) after a presentation from Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie.

African nation to be based on Southern Downs before Gold Coast games

Horsey history on show at Yangan Heavy Horse Day

WORK HORSES: Head out to Yangan for Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day for RACQ LifeFlight.

The event is a major fundraiser for the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Local Partners