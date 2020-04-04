Five ways to celebrate Easter inside this year

HAPPY EASTER: Celebrating doesn’t have to be a downer this year, despite new restrictions. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

EASTER is going to be very different for Warwick families this year.

People won’t be going to their family lunches or on their usual Easter egg hunts around the community.

But, more than ever, it is important to provide a sense of stability and some chocolate-filled joy amid this uncertain time.

So here are some activity ideas to ensure you have a coronavirus-free and happy Easter:

Try an online church service

IF YOUR family typically celebrates the holiday with a holy service, bear in mind many churches are still going ahead with services, just online.

A full list of changes will be made available in Daily News church notes so families don’t have to miss out on celebrating with their community during this important period.

EASTER EGGS: Dip the eggs in some dye for seasonal cheer. Picture: Fiona Harding

Dye some eggs

THEY may be in high demand these days but this activity gives you a use for eggs other than stockpiling.

To make, simply mix one teaspoon of vinegar and 20 drops of food colouring in one cup of hot water and submerge your eggs completely.

To create different tints and colours, vary the dipping time and colouring available.

For most pastels colours, a minute is more than enough time to get the colour you desire.

There’s also a way to keep your creations if you blow out the egg’s contents before dyeing the shell.

Indoor Easter egg hunt

WHILE parents are being advised not to run an Easter egg hunt outside their back yard, nothing is stopping residents from coming up with more creative ways to hide eggs around the home.

Lead your youngest on a hunt a through the house or among the trees in your yard.

Just be sure to hide eggs out of range if you have pets who might wish to try the treats.

If you still want to involve your neighbourhood, why not take a cue from the popular teddy bear hunts and hide Easter egg colouring-ins in windows to keep kids socially distant and entertained for hours.

Make a toilet roll bunny

ONE crafty activity for families could be creating their own Easter bunny.

All you need to construct your own is some white paint, googly eyes, pipe cleaners and a toilet paper roll.

Not only is it an easy way to get in the Easter spirit, parents will have a use for the plenty of toilet paper rolls lying around the house after panic buying.

COOKING TIME: Spend the indoor hours cooking as a family.

Easter bunny biscuits

IF YOU’RE more in a cooking mood, why not involve the kids in an easy and exciting baking recipe.

To make Easter bunny biscuits, find your favourite basic biscuits recipe (shortbread or gingerbread recipes are easiest).

Cut the dough out into bunny shapes using a themed cookie cutter.

Once the biscuits are cooked, kids can a