19°
News

Flags fly for NAIDOC Week

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd Jul 2017 2:00 PM
At the NAIDOC flag raising were Inspector Brian Cannon, Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon, Vicky Gow, Melissa Chalmers, liason officer Mandy Barr, Janah De Bressac, Delphine Charles and Sergeant Andrew Grafton.
At the NAIDOC flag raising were Inspector Brian Cannon, Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon, Vicky Gow, Melissa Chalmers, liason officer Mandy Barr, Janah De Bressac, Delphine Charles and Sergeant Andrew Grafton. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Warwick Police Station paused to celebrate and commemorate NAIDOC Week yesterday with a small flag raising ceremony.

The occasion was witnessed by local elders and members of the indigenous community, emergency service personnel, councillors, Mayor Tracie Dobie, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg and interested others.

Officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the event was something Warwick police did annually to kick off NAIDOC Week.

"This ceremony happens at most police stations right across Queensland today,” he said.

Enjoying a catch up after the Warwick Police Station NAIDOC flag raising ceremony were Cr Rod Kelly, Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, Sergeant Andrew Grafton and Mayor Tracie Dobie.
Enjoying a catch up after the Warwick Police Station NAIDOC flag raising ceremony were Cr Rod Kelly, Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, Sergeant Andrew Grafton and Mayor Tracie Dobie. Jonno Colfs

A Welcome to Country was given by Delphine Charles and Vicky Gow spoke on the theme of this year's NAIDOC Week, Our Languages Matter.

Warwick police liason officer Mandy Barr said the week was a celebration of indigenous culture and heritage.

"We are the first people and NAIDOC Week is a chance to let everyone know about our culture,” she said.

"It's a very important week for us and there are a lot of activities planned.”

Councillors Neil Meiklejohn, Jo McNally, Sheryl Windle and Yve Stocks at the flag raising ceremony.
Councillors Neil Meiklejohn, Jo McNally, Sheryl Windle and Yve Stocks at the flag raising ceremony. Jonno Colfs
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  flag raising naidoc week 2017 warwick

Age is definitely no barrier

Age is definitely no barrier

At nearly 71 years of age, Len Don reckons he's slowing down, but as a bystander it's pretty hard to tell

Wattles steamroll 2016 premiers

Wattles halfback and player of the match Matt Duggan.

The Wattles Warriors kept their finals hopes flickering

Southern Downs groups share in major funding boost

Downs community groups share thousands in funding

Downs community groups receive a much needed financial boost.

Historic class comes to Morgan Park

Peter Boel in his 1968 Flinstone Lotus 23B at the Historics Queensland meet.

MORGAN Park transformed into a motoring time capsule this weekend

Local Partners

Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

Snaps from Wednesday's pig and calf sale.

Two birds means one happy family

FLOCKING FOR BIRDS: Phillip Skilton with Andrew, Michelle and Harmony Watts at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Cockatiels add to the delight of a trip to the pig and calf sale.

8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

Get out and about with this list of things on this weekend

Driver aims to break a record in Morgan Park historics

LAP RECORD: Chris Farrell broke records in May at Morgan Park and is aiming for more records this weekend.

Records set to go as 175 drivers hit Morgan Park

Major training weekend coming up at Warwick hockey

Adam Byrne on the attack for Warwick in the Queensland over 35 years hockey championships.

Warwick club hockey in recess but plenty coming up

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today after winning The Voice crown last night.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

Kanye West, left, and Jay-Z accept the award for best group for "The Throne" at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Kanye says he was owed AUD$3.8 million.

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Character Block

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the ... $50,000

MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. Gully through the block will suit...

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!