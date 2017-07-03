Flags fly for NAIDOC Week

At the NAIDOC flag raising were Inspector Brian Cannon, Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon, Vicky Gow, Melissa Chalmers, liason officer Mandy Barr, Janah De Bressac, Delphine Charles and Sergeant Andrew Grafton.

THE Warwick Police Station paused to celebrate and commemorate NAIDOC Week yesterday with a small flag raising ceremony.

The occasion was witnessed by local elders and members of the indigenous community, emergency service personnel, councillors, Mayor Tracie Dobie, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg and interested others.

Officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the event was something Warwick police did annually to kick off NAIDOC Week.

"This ceremony happens at most police stations right across Queensland today,” he said.

Enjoying a catch up after the Warwick Police Station NAIDOC flag raising ceremony were Cr Rod Kelly, Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, Sergeant Andrew Grafton and Mayor Tracie Dobie. Jonno Colfs

A Welcome to Country was given by Delphine Charles and Vicky Gow spoke on the theme of this year's NAIDOC Week, Our Languages Matter.

Warwick police liason officer Mandy Barr said the week was a celebration of indigenous culture and heritage.

"We are the first people and NAIDOC Week is a chance to let everyone know about our culture,” she said.

"It's a very important week for us and there are a lot of activities planned.”