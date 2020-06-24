FLAMING ON: Candle making, with a difference

HARD AT WORK: Windyhaze Creations owner Donna Hey handmakes all of her candle products. Picture: Helen Robinson - CHM Photography

HARD AT WORK: Windyhaze Creations owner Donna Hey handmakes all of her candle products. Picture: Helen Robinson - CHM Photography

A BRAND-NEW business on the Downs is bringing a personal touch back to the wildly popular art of candle making.

Windyhaze Creations offers a unique range of customisable soy candles and melts, handmade by owner Donna Hey in the new studio on her Loch Lomond property.

For Mrs Hey, the opportunity for customers to visit the studio, smell the different fragrances, and see the variety of jars and stands in-person before purchasing was what set her business apart.

“First of all, it’s my workshop, for me to make the candles in. Secondly, and more importantly, it’s for people to come and have a look,” Mrs Hey said.

“People can come here, learn about candle making, and pick things out to be freshly made.”

“The whole aspect of this that’s really different to a lot of people is you can actually come to the studio, view the jars, and select the fragrances, rather than just buying off a website.”

With several years’ candle making experience under her belt, Mrs Hey said she had now launched a series of two-hour classes where customers could learn more about the craft.

“People can come out her and have their candle class, sit down with some tea or coffee, and even mingle with our horses,” she said.

“You’re not just coming out to a little room to do the class and go home – it’s a place for people to have fun, relax, and learn a little bit about candles.

“We’re booked out until August, but when people come to the class they will go home with two beautiful candles they made from scratch themselves.”

Mrs Hey said customers had a huge variety of scents to choose from, and an almost equal number of jars, containers, and even shapes.

“They’re all my favourites, but if I had to pick an absolute preference, it would be sage and driftwood,” Mrs Hey said.

“We do everything from fruity, floral, spicy, and then masculine scents, and we have over 20 fragrances available in total.

“We’ve got a jar and fragrance to suit everyone’s taste, and it’s something quite different to anyone else out there.”

Mrs Hey said candle enthusiasts would need to stay tuned, as Windyhaze Creations already had plenty of exciting developments in the pipeline.

“We’re going to be starting a range of pillar candles soon, and there’s a few other things in the works,” she said.

“We’re also in the midst of building a website, and anyone who purchases through the website won’t be buying stock off the shelf, they’ll all be fresh and custom-made.”

To book into a Windyhaze candle making class or place an order, contact Donna on 0432 179 142.