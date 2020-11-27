FLASHBACK: 100 years captured in Warwick history

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A lot has changed from the past to now across Warwick.

FOR a town rooted in its history, Warwick sure has undergone some major facelifts over the past hundred years.

At the beginning of the century, Harry Houdini dangled himself off the edge of the King’s Theatre, small town soft drink companies were the norm, and grand homesteads lined the land.

Now a century later, we’ve thrived through a pandemic for the history books and turned our town into a nationwide attraction.

Take a stroll down memory lane as these photos reveal what’s changed and what’s remained the same in the Rose City:

1920s

New model cars are angle parked outside Brett's Garage in the 1920s. / SLQ archives

Technical & High School building, better known now as Warwick State High School, in 1928. / SLQ archives

The Duke and Duchess of York are welcomed by a large crowd on their arrival at Warwick in 1927. / SLQ archives

1930s

Slade's Church of England Grammar School, where Warwick Christian College now resides, in 1937.

Children and teachers from the Turners Creek School in the Warwick district in the 1930s. / SLQ archives

1940s

The former Warwick Fire Station on Albion St, pictured here in the 40s.

The Palmerin St cityscape, pictured in 1949. / Queensland State Archives

1950s

Taken in 1950, from the corner of Braemar and Clarke Streets, looking over the town of Warwick, and the paddock where the Warwick West State School was to be built in 1956. Credit: Bonnie Sims

Featured here is the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade in the 1950s, as shared by reader Natalie Brownlie.

The old Warwick Daily News building, pictured here in the 1950s.

1960s

Warwick West State School class in 1965 using Cuisenaire rods

Bruce Fanning, Gerry Gosen. Keith Lees. and John Gosen, a studio photo taken at Haig Studio 1964. Bruce was 16 at the time.

Backhouse's shop was badly damaged in the Killarney tornado of 1968.

1970s

PHOTO FINISH: The photo finish tower at Allman Park was first used for the Newmarket Cup meeting on October 10, 1970.

A historic pic of Anzac Day Parade, 1970 CREDIT: John Skinner

Floodwaters backed up over the Warwick Rodeo grounds in February, 1976.

1980s

Crowd awaiting arrival of Prime Minister Bob Hawke outside Warwick City Council Building in 1985.

Bill and Howard Gross fencing at the beginnings of hit Risdon Feedlot in the winter of 1986. Photo Katie Cameron / Warwick Daily News

Looking north along Palmerin St, 1989.

1990s

The construction site of Rose City Shoppingworld in 1996. Photo Contributed

BACK IN THE DAY: Pauline Pickering riding high in the street parade as the 1991 Rodeo Queen.

Former Warwick Tourism and Events CEO Tracy Vellacott when she was crowned Queen of Hearts in 1991.

2000s

This aeroplane is the first to land at the aerodrome. It was flown up to Warwick by the owner's family in 2003 for a celebration.

Warwick State High school science block when it was first unveiled in 2006. Photo Contributed

Joe You shows off his close up magic skills to the crowd at Video Ezy on Saturday night in the days before Video Ezy closed. CREDIT: Sophie Lester

2010s

A picture of what the Industrial Estate used to look like.

In 2010s, the Rose City Shoppingworld got its northerly entrance across from Leslie Park.

In 2013, council commissioned an external consultant to review the Warwick Saleyards and develop a masterplan to ensure the viability of the facility well into the future, leading to this 2015 facelift.

2020

Queens Park after January flooding.

Warwick Credit Union CEO Lewis Von Stieglitz urging people to vote in the 2020 local elections amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.