FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A trip down memory lane...

Sean Teuma
| 18th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
OLYMPIAN: Dean Butler was a key component of the Australian Hockeyroos in Athens.
OLYMPIAN: Dean Butler was a key component of the Australian Hockeyroos in Athens.

THIS week's view of the past centres around a lucky escape from potential tragedy, future developments in Warwick and an Olympian doing us proud.

REPORTER Anna Hall recounts the day Rob and Gwen George were counting their blessings after a fire swept through Condamine River Rd, east of Killarney.

Hundreds of hectares of winter grassing land was destroyed in the process, as well as all of the couple's seasonal feed.

Miraculously, the family home survived.

"When our son first saw the fire, he said it was small enough to throw a blanket over,” Mr George said.

"It came within metres of the house.

"The only thing that saved it, was the pressure from one of our tanks that was strong enough to have two or three hoses working off.”

AS THE Springate Lane Landfill approaches full capacity, residents are urged to find another site to dispose of their household waste.

With the site set to be permanently closed on November 30, Warwick Shire Council is currently looking at future alternatives throughout the area.

In the meantime, the Bony Mountain Landfill site is the place for residents to dump waste.

PRELIMINARY approval was given to two applications for poultry farms, meaning Warwick could be home to more than 140,000 chickens.

The council's planning and development committee recommended approval for the two sites.

One of the farms is a breeder rearing farm and fertile egg operation, which will be located at Talgai, and will house 140,000 chickens across 10 sheds.

The other will be situated in west Warwick, and house 6000 chickens.

The final decision on the farms will be made at the council general meeting next week.

DOMINIC Burke reported on a potential stumbling block for a takeway shop from being introduced in Warwick.

St Mary's Church will be asked for their opinion on the development of Brodies Mealmakers in Wood St.

Councillors have major questions over ingested traffic in Palmerin St, including parking.

St Mary's priest Father Sheeran offered no objection to the site, however council wanted to hear from the congregation.

TENTATIVE approval was given to an extra 60 campsites at the Glendon Camping Ground, Dominic Burke reports.

The application was recommended by the council's planning and development committee, which also included a nine-hole golf course and four-wheel-drive and motorcycle park.

A submission was made by neighbours of the campground, however council agreed there was a sufficient barrier between campsite activities and neighbouring residences.

SPORTS editor Gerard Walsh reports on a strong showing from Warwick Olympian Dean Butler.

Butler received two points towards the Kookaburra Player of the Year award in Australia's 4-1 win over New Zealand in their first pool game at the Athens Olympics.

The men's hockey team missed the opening ceremony due to playing commitments, and were desperately looking to attend the closing edition with gold around their necks.

KAI Rothisberger made a successful return from the European tour, finishing third in the U19 criterium at the Queensland Junior Road Cycling Championships at Clifton.

The 17-year-old spent three months in Switzerland, and returned with a second placing in the scratch race over 130 kilometres, and finished second in the time trial with a time of 29 minutes and 39 seconds.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  council fire flashback friday hockey olympics

