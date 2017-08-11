26°
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Editor flaming over change

11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
STILL STANDING: Despite fears about its future in 1998, Warwick TAFE is still going strong.
STILL STANDING: Despite fears about its future in 1998, Warwick TAFE is still going strong. Sean Teuma

Starting today, the Warwick Daily News will take a trip down memory lane as we bring old stories and tales from the Rose City back to life.

Enjoy, as we take you back to August 11, 1998 in the first installment of Flashback Friday.

A MEETING held at St Mark's Anglican Church continued talks of a drop-in centre for aged care people in Warwick.

25 people attended the event, as convenor Evaline Booth commended the diverse crowd for turning out.

Warwick Shire Councillor Bev Shelley said: "They (older people) don't want to be entertained, although that's good too, but many just want to sit and yarn with friends.”

DAILY News editor Mitchell Murphy let rip at proposed fire station changes.

A decision to leave the station unattended between 6pm and 7am didn't bode well with the editor.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Authority claimed that it only took auxillary staff an additional 86 seconds to respond to an incident, as opposed to full-time firefighters, something which baffled Mr Murphy.

"I think their computer system has a virus,” he said.

"People power - if rallied in an organised manner - can make a difference.”

CLAIMS that the Warwick TAFE could be lost to regionalisation were quelled by director Bill Bowen.

Responding at a public meeting, Mr Bowen said that despite a downturn in the rural sector, the organisation's move to other areas, including tourism and engineering, would prove beneficial.

He tipped a period of growth for the educational facility with funding details to be announced.

POOR weather wasn't expected to delay plans for the development of the Warwick Waves swimming pool.

A wet period during June and July meant that work was about three weeks behind schedule, although council corporate services director Jim Stacey said the builders' experience would shine through.

"The builders constructed a larger and more intricate building at Shepparton, and completed it within 16 weeks of the roof on and are confident of doing the same here,” Mr Stacey said.

LEYBURN is gearing up for its fourth annual Sprints event.

Journalist Col Furness said that record numbers were on track for the event.

Gordon Gillies, a pariticipant on a bike in a support event for the 1949 Grand Prix, is set to bring his 1929 BSA to the event.

Anticipation is rising as the first ever Rohan Hancock Rugby League Academy squad is set to be named at the end of August.

30 players between the ages of 15 and 18 with potential in the sport would be selected.

From there, the squad is set to be cut down to a team of 20, as they prepare for games in Redcliffe in October.

'Nice chains' for man who jumped out of dock

Sheer chance the gun, cash and firearm were found in a motel, judge tells court after dock jump drama.

Queens Park fun for 200th milestone

Action during a Saturday morning Warwick parkrun.

Landmark staging of weekly parkrun.

Horses in town for a huge Killarney weekend

INSPIRATIONAL: Kristy Banks is to appear at the QBRA event on Sunday in Killarney.

Killarney Showground gears up for a big weekend of rodeo and racing.

Transformer explodes near Warwick Caltex

ENGULFED: The fire was captured on Snapchat

Fire outside of Warwick truckstop

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Final on for Wattles in the TRL A-grade competition

CLASS: Wattles halfback Matt Duggan during a recent game against last season's premiers Pittsworth.

Coach vows past results mean nothing when it comes to finals

More than 50 teams for carnival at Cunningham

POSSESSION: Cunningham player Anthony O'Leary (with ball) in possession in an Australian under-21 squad polocrosse series in Sydney a fortnight ago.

National squad member to play in home carnival

Numbers near 200 for Go Girls on motocross track

GO GIRL: Warwick rider Emily Riley in action in motocross.

Warwick District Dirt Bike Club gears up for major meeting

