Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Flight brawl halts plane on tarmac in airport chaos

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
20th Mar 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A brawl on a Townsville-bound plane halted an aircraft filled with passengers on a tarmac as police rush to diffuse the situation.

Initial reports indicate police were called to Townsville Airport about 1.15pm to reports of an aggressive person who started fighting with others on a Virgin flight.

Police say a woman had been detained on the plane earlier and reports suggested passengers were becoming aggressive.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was speaking with police and had disembarked the plane.

More Stories

Show More
crime police queensland crime virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW RESTRICTIONS: Pubs and bars take a major hit

        premium_icon NEW RESTRICTIONS: Pubs and bars take a major hit

        News Warwick’s pubs will suffer financially through what was meant to be a busy weekend.

        MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        My First Year View the exclusive digital preview of the annual publication now.

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

        ‘Makes you wonder what’s next’: Railway hit hard by closure

        premium_icon ‘Makes you wonder what’s next’: Railway hit hard by closure

        News TOURIST attraction suffers yet another setback after incredibly hard 2019.