Flight frenzy: Get airborne for as little as $79

Virgin Australia is celebrating its emergence from voluntary administration on Tuesday with an early drop of more than half a million fares from $75.

While the best deals are out of Sydney, flights from Brisbane start at $89 - to Newcastle, Proserpine and Sydney - and top out at $159 to Launceston.

Pack your bags - Virgin has announced slash-priced fares.

The Brisbane-headquartered airline is keen to get Queenslanders flying again after a turbulent year that not only closed down most airline travel due to COVID-19 but also saw it placed into voluntary administration in April owing 12,000 creditors more than $7 billion.

In September Bain Capital, an American investment giant, secured control of Australia's second-largest airline for $3.5 billion, ensuring $650 million in customer flight credit and protecting 6000 aviation jobs.

The Go You Good Thing sale also marks a similarly named travel campaign, You Can't Keep a Good Thing Down, featuring a 12-year-old girl as its ambassador.

Thinking of a trip? Flight prices are as low as $79.

In advertisements beginning today, Melbourne's Annie Jones, who appeared on reality TV show America's Got Talent earlier this year, is seen dancing through the terminal to INXS's What You Need.

Virgin Australia's Michael Nearhos said the campaign had a dual meaning: "It's not only a nod to Virgin Australia looking to the future but it's also about giving travellers confidence that, after a period of uncertainty, the Virgin Australia they know and love is up there flying again, and here to stay."

Here is the full list of discount flights from Brisbane, on sale until midnight on November 20:

Newcastle, Proserpine, Sydney from $89

Mackay from $99

Rockhampton from $99

Cairns from $109

Hamilton Island from $115

Hobart from $139

Launceston from $159

Fares are available for select dates between December 1, 2020, and June 23, 2021.

