SYDNEY AIRPORT
Business

Flights powering on amid virus scare

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
9th Jan 2021 11:44 AM
Flights to and from Brisbane will continue to operate out of Townsville amid greater Brisbane's new lockdown restrictions.

A Qantas spokeswoman said Qantas and Jetstar were monitoring the latest travel restrictions from federal and state governments following the situation in Brisbane.

"Since the middle of last year we have offered customers extra flexibility when they book, with the ability to change their flights once with no change fee or hold the value of the ticket as credit," she said.

"A fare difference may apply when re-booking.

"We will contact customers directly if there are any flight changes and we encourage all passengers to check the latest state and territory restrictions before travelling." As airlines are seeing a high level of inquiry from customers looking to change their travel plans, those not travelling in the next three days are urged to avoid calling contact centres and instead manage their bookings online.

Qantas planes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles escape January 3 2021 doc holiday
A statement from Townsville Airport warned impacts on Brisbane flight schedules were possible as a result of the greater Brisbane hotspot declaration. Townsville Airport advised travellers to check with their airlines if they held any concerns about schedule changes.

A range of hygiene and communication measures are in place throughout the terminal to help keep passengers safe. Customers will be required to wear masks on all Qantas and Jetstar flights from Saturday unless they have a valid exemption.

