Flocking to a new business

NICHE MARKET: Chris Bobermien and Arianne Hall with their son William Chalupa at their Yangan property where they are growing a commercial duck egg business.

LONGTIME grazier and horse breeder Arianne Hall is cracking into a new market.

The Yangan landholder, along with her partner Chris Bobermien, is building up a flock of ducks with plans to sell up to 100 eggs a week to markets around the Southern Downs and further afield.

Miss Hall, 43, said she was eager to get the birds laying well so she could spend more time at home with the couple's young son, William.

"We started out having a couple of call ducks for William, who is now 18 months old, as we thought they would make good pets for him,” she said.

"I also work for APN Print and wanted to get this started up properly so hopefully I can be at home more often.

"Just those few ducks were producing so many eggs that we didn't know what to do with them.

"I met with a guy who also has duck eggs out at Junabee and sells them at Caboolture and other markets.

"He said I would need about 20 dozen a week to make a go of it.”

With that advice, Miss Hall said she began researching the benefits of duck eggs compared to standard chickens eggs.

"The average duck egg is the size of a jumbo chicken egg, coming in at about 850g per dozen,” she said.

"They've also got double the nutritional protein as a chook's egg and a lot of chefs prefer to use them for pastries and cooking, and they're common in Asian cuisine.

"People who are allergic to hen's eggs should also be able to eat duck eggs as they're a different protein.

"For us as well, they've got a much thicker shell, which means fewer eggs are broken during production.”

Miss Hall said two weeks ago she's made the biggest advancement in her new business venture.

The couple have acquired 81 khaki campbell ducks as well as seven Peking and three cayuga crosses, currently being kept in a makeshift pen.

"Once they know this is home we'll let them out and they'll be free-range ducks,” Miss Hall said.

"They're really good at eating the bugs in our orchards, which supplements their grain diet, and they'll be gentler on the yard compared to the chickens which scratch.

"The khaki campbells are a breed developed specifically for laying and will rival a top-laying chicken in egg production, so we'd hope to get them to about 250-300 eggs each a year.”

"The Peking are dual- purpose meat ducks but their shells are blue-tinted so they're quite popular and unique.”

Once the laying sizes of the eggs are up to standard, Miss Hall said she would explore her options for selling them.

"It's quite a niche market,” she said.

"I'm waiting for Food Safe Queensland accreditation.

"I've had interest from Toowoomba's Paddock to Pottager and another market in Sydney, as well as some local cafes around Warwick.”