Queensland State Emergency Service, SES, volunteer, generic. Picture: Zizi Averill
FLOOD ALERT: Emergency warning issued for Leyburn

Jessica Paul
23rd Mar 2021 9:13 PM

An emergency alert for the residents of Leyburn has been issued by the Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group.

The warning was issued at 8.45pm on Tuesday, advising the Canal Creek at Leyburn is likely to reach a minor to moderate flood level in the coming hours due to rainfall.

Residents are advised to secure their belongings, warn their neighbours about the potential for flooding and move to higher ground if in a low-lying area.

Residents should call the State Emergency Service on 13 25 00 for assistance with flood damage and call triple-zero in a life-threatening emergency.

Click here for further information from Southern Downs Regional Council.

