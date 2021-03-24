FLOOD ALERT: Pratten residents issued warning

The Southern Downs town was issued the warning due to a possible overflow from the Condamine River.

Pratten residents have been warned of “major flooding” directed towards the Southern Downs community in coming hours.

Southern Downs Regional Council issued the warning at 12.37pm Wednesday.

“Council has been advised by the Bureau of Meteorology that based on current modelling indicators, the Condamine River at Pratten is forecast to reach levels of 7.8m this afternoon. However, this may be revised as more information becomes available,” a spokeswoman said.

“Rural Fire Services have commenced doorknocking at properties likely to be affected.

“The Bureau will continue to provide further information while the wet weather event continues.”

Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell said they were working closely with BOM as Pratten flood heights had been revised since this morning.

“We‘ll try to err on the side of caution. When we modelled the 7.25m (the number of properties) wasn’t as bad as we first thought, so it meant we wouldn’t have had to knock on as many doors,” he said.

“ (BOM) has a manual system down (at Pratten), so we‘re relying on how that feed comes through to BOM to then remodel our predictions.”

“We‘ll continue to monitor the catchment and predictions and provide early notification should we need to.”

Residents are advised to secure their belongings, warn their neighbours about the potential for flooding and move to higher ground if in a low-lying area.

Residents should call the SES on 13 25 00 for assistance with flood damage and call triple-zero in a life-threatening emergency.

Click here for further information from Southern Downs Regional Council.

