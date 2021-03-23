FLOOD ALERT: Warwick warned Condamine could overflow

An urgent flood warning has been issued to residents in the Warwick area as huge rainfall totals putting the Condamine River at risk of overflowing.

The statement from the Bureau of Meteorology said a strong upper trough was expected to bring widespread areas of heavy rainfall and flooding across western and southern Queensland on Monday and Tuesday.

The Condamine River catchment was one of the areas placed on flood watch, with the area expected to receive widespread totals of 50mm to 70mm and heavier isolated totals of 100mm to 150mm with thunderstorms.

“Minor to moderate flooding across rivers and creeks is likely over the next few days, with isolated areas of major flooding possible,” the BOM statement read.

“Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are likely within the flood watch area, especially in southeast Queensland.”

The warning comes as Rose City residents receive more than 130mm rain in just over 24 hours, with at least up to another 100mm downpour coming on Tuesday.

If you’re in an emergency situation and require assistance, call triple-zero or Warwick SES on 13 25 00.

