22°
News

Flood postpones council road reseals

Sophie Lester
| 5th Apr 2017 5:26 PM Updated: 5:29 PM
Southern Downs Regional Council will begin Round 2 of the Roads Resealing Program next Monday.
Southern Downs Regional Council will begin Round 2 of the Roads Resealing Program next Monday. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROAD resealing works around the Southern Downs have been pushed back in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

In a statement yesterday, Southern Downs Regional Council said the $1.4million program was set to begin on Monday, but round two would now start next week.

Talgai West Rd between Mullins and Cheese Factory Rds and the whole of Old Dalrymple Rd are scheduled for next Monday and Upper Wheatvale Rd between Hendon-Deuchar Rd and Wheatvale Plains Rd at Massie is scheduled for Tuesday.

The section of Sandy Creek Rd between Toolburra Plains Rd and Leyburn Cunningham Rd is slated for Wednesday, and Junabee Rd between Cutmores Rd and the Swan Creek Bridge will wrap up the northern roads included in round two on April 19.

The council announced a total of 30 kilometres of the region's road network as well as 3900 square metres of car parks would be resealed by the end of the second round.

SDRC works construction manager Eric Kraak said plans were now in place to begin the works and he appreciated the public's co-operation while they were carried out.

"Council would also appreciate if residents could ensure that no vehicles are parked on the road on the reseal days so that the bitumen sealing works can proceed without delay," Mr Kraak said.

Transport and infrastructure portfolio councillor Marika McNichol said she was pleased to see the road resealing program continue soon after the floods.

"Undertaking the resealing of bitumen roads in our region is vital to maintaining the condition of our road network into the future," Cr McNichol said.

"While there will be some interruption to traffic on the listed roads, the end result will be worth the inconvenience."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  roads southern downs regional council warwick developments

Flood postpones council road reseals

Flood postpones council road reseals

Road resealing in region's delayed a week by floodwaters

Musician on road to raise $100K

Mel Yeates busking for charity.

Trying to raise $100,000 busking and singing in pubs is a big job

Join in fun at Southern Downs Youth Exhibition

INFLATABLE FUN: There will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy at the Southern Downs Youth Expo today.

One-stop shop for young people coming to Warwick

12 jobs available in Warwick right now

Looking for work? Check these opportunities out.

If you're looking for work, get in and check out these opportunities

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Warwick Turf Club secures another TAB meeting

RACING: Li'l Rippa (inside) holds on for apprentice Adam Spinks to edge out Cambooya Rock (Ron Goltz) in the Three-Year-Old Handicap on Warwick Credit Union Cup Day at Allman Park.

Three race meetings in six weeks at Allman Park

Join in fun at Southern Downs Youth Exhibition

INFLATABLE FUN: There will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy at the Southern Downs Youth Expo today.

One-stop shop for young people coming to Warwick

Pontiacs headed our way

NATIONAL MEET: The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter time.

The 2017 Australian Pontiac Nationals are on in Warwick at Easter

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Enjoy All The Spoils!

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $270,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!