Flood postpones council road reseals

Southern Downs Regional Council will begin Round 2 of the Roads Resealing Program next Monday.

ROAD resealing works around the Southern Downs have been pushed back in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

In a statement yesterday, Southern Downs Regional Council said the $1.4million program was set to begin on Monday, but round two would now start next week.

Talgai West Rd between Mullins and Cheese Factory Rds and the whole of Old Dalrymple Rd are scheduled for next Monday and Upper Wheatvale Rd between Hendon-Deuchar Rd and Wheatvale Plains Rd at Massie is scheduled for Tuesday.

The section of Sandy Creek Rd between Toolburra Plains Rd and Leyburn Cunningham Rd is slated for Wednesday, and Junabee Rd between Cutmores Rd and the Swan Creek Bridge will wrap up the northern roads included in round two on April 19.

The council announced a total of 30 kilometres of the region's road network as well as 3900 square metres of car parks would be resealed by the end of the second round.

SDRC works construction manager Eric Kraak said plans were now in place to begin the works and he appreciated the public's co-operation while they were carried out.

"Council would also appreciate if residents could ensure that no vehicles are parked on the road on the reseal days so that the bitumen sealing works can proceed without delay," Mr Kraak said.

Transport and infrastructure portfolio councillor Marika McNichol said she was pleased to see the road resealing program continue soon after the floods.

"Undertaking the resealing of bitumen roads in our region is vital to maintaining the condition of our road network into the future," Cr McNichol said.

"While there will be some interruption to traffic on the listed roads, the end result will be worth the inconvenience."