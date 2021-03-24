FLOOD UPDATE: OO Madsen Bridge to remain open

Disaster management authorities have reassured Warwick residents there is “no immediate threat” of the OO Madsen Bridge being flooded by the Condamine River.

The latest official readings from the Bureau of Meteorology put the Condamine’s water levels at 6.36m at 12.08pm on Wednesday, after the river peaked at 6.66m about five hours earlier.

Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell said authorities would remain alert as inflows continued to enter the Condamine, but did not anticipate further road closures at this stage.

“It’s turning away from the peak now, so I would imagine (OO Madsen Bridge) will remain open at this stage,” he said.

“Based on what we’re seeing at this point in time, there is no immediate threat because the water levels appear to be on the decline.

“The only risk to roads is if there is significant damage as a result of floods. Operators and users of that infrastructure need to be cautious and be aware that it will have some damage.”

Mr Bell added Southern Downs Regional Council officers had inspected Connolly Dam for damage after significant overflows on Tuesday, but the structure was given the all-clear.

Any residents who encounter infrastructure damage are encouraged to report it to the council via the SDRC app.

