FLOOD WATCH: Killarney prepares for possible ‘wall of water’

The Head flood 2020: Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat Cabins owners captured this video of water flooding near Killarney.

A MAJOR flood watch has been issued for Southern Downs residents tonight as severe rainfall touches down.

At The Head near Killarney, residents are reporting a staggering 170mm+ in just an hour.

Killarney resident Louise Brosnan said the town was unlikely to be hit but business were preparing for the worst.

"We had 180mm at our property at The Head since 4pm with the majority of that in an hour and a half," she said.

"There is some worry there may be a wall of water coming down."

Mrs Brosnan's husband still remained flooded in at The Head while she struggled to comprehend the unexpected change in weather.

"I was in Warwick this afternoon and it was sunny and hot. I couldn't believe there would be so much rain here," she said.

One Condamine River Rd resident told the Warwick Daily News rain was overflowing at Brosnan Bridge.

"Just above Killarney is a torrent," they said.

"The river is up to 40 metres wide with more to come down."

Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat Cabins owners Sue and Tony Hoopmann captured this video of the flooding after returning from Killarney.

There are also unconfirmed reports a motorist may be caught in floodwaters.

It comes Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 8.30pm for an incoming thunderstorm with "intense rainfall".

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts," it read.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Allora and Clifton."

At the time, it reported The Head had recorded 131mm since 9am this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500