Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Severe flooding submerges Western Sydney
Weather

Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

by Billy Freeman
22nd Mar 2021 5:40 AM

A pregnant woman has been flown to hospital to give birth after flood waters in North Richmond stopped paramedics from taking her by road.

The 37-year-old was being driven to hospital in an ambulance when flooding from the Nepean River stopped the vehicle from crossing.

A CareFlight chopper was called for help just before 4pm on Monday and landed about 20 minutes later along Beaumont Ave.

The woman was then placed in the care of the helicopter's specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic.

She was flown to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

Flood waters covered the Windsor bridge, built last year to be "flood proof", on Monday.

The bridge was closed on Sunday.

Floodwaters are expected to rise to crisis levels at Windsor, Pitt Town, North Richmond, Freemans Reach and Colo.

Penrith and other towns and suburbs along the Nepean were told to evacuate on Sunday as the state endured devastating floods after almost a week of heavy rainfall.


Originally published as Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

More Stories

floods rain wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Premium Content Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Politics There are calls for a review into why an external lawyer was engaged to advise on controversial emails involving Annastacia Palaszczuk's private email account.

        ‘DISGUSTING’: Lister under fire over women’s rights remark

        Premium Content ‘DISGUSTING’: Lister under fire over women’s rights remark

        News Southern Downs MP has responded to the dozens who slammed his stance on gendered...

        WILD WEATHER: First reports of flooding reach Warwick

        Premium Content WILD WEATHER: First reports of flooding reach Warwick

        News Several rivers and creeks across the Southern Downs are on the rise as intense and...

        FLOOD WATCH: Warwick issued heavy rainfall warning

        FLOOD WATCH: Warwick issued heavy rainfall warning

        News GET PREPARED: Warning issued that the situation could become “life threatening”n...