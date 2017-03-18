26°
News

Florence Slattery: a full 100 years

Jonno Colfs
| 18th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
SAD FAREWELL: Supreme Matriarch of the Australian Red Hatters Florence Slattery in a sea of red hats.
SAD FAREWELL: Supreme Matriarch of the Australian Red Hatters Florence Slattery in a sea of red hats. FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE recent passing of Florence Slattery meant saying goodbye to a much-loved local figure.

Mrs Slattery was a familiar face in town, and well known for her work with various organisations and clubs, as well as her vibrant social lifestyle, which continued well past her 100th birthday, a milestone she marked with a fitting couple of weeks of partying.

Hundreds of mourners attended her funeral at St Mary's Church last Friday, and Mrs Slattery, the Supreme Matriarch of the Australian Red Hatters, was honoured with a guard of honour formed by Red Hatters members who came from far and wide to pay their respects.

Anna Poole, one of Mrs Slattery's five children, said the ceremony was beautiful in every way.

"It was amazing to see all the Red Hatters make the trip to Warwick," she said.

"The church was a sea of red and purple. Mum would have loved it.

"The whole family was heavily involved with the service. Everyone played their part and I thought Melissa Reid sang incredibly.

"It was a wonderful and fitting farewell."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Florence Slattery was born in Brisbane on June 22, 1916 to Elizabeth and Charles King and was the eldest of two daughters.

Mrs Poole said her mother spoke fondly of her childhood holidays, riding horses at Mt Tamborine.

"She also used to tell us about the pheasants her family owned, that would follow her to school," she said.

"Mum started her musical career as a child and she became a very talented musician, graduating from the Australian Musical Examinations Board, and later received her cap and gown from Trinity College in London."

Mrs Slattery became a piano teacher in Brisbane and also performed live as a soloist and accompanist on ABC radio of an evening.

"She told us she used to get all dressed up, even though no one could see her," Mrs Poole said.

"Mum was also an excellent ballroom dancer and taught at Murray's Studio."

In the late 1930s, Mrs Slattery met Robert Reid, an optometrist, at a dance in Brisbane and they fell in love, marrying in 1940.

Their first child, Pamela, was born in 1941 and in 1942 they moved to Warwick to start a business, Robert Reid Optometrist.

Soon after, their second child, Nannette, was born, followed by Robbie in 1944 and Deanna (Anna) in 1945.

Mrs Poole said her mother became heavily involved in various Warwick organisations after all the children started school.

"She joined the Queensland Country Women's Association and the P&C at West School," she said.

"Mum would head down the street to get the bread rolls for the students' lunches and pile them all into the boot of her car.

"Then she'd go and see Joan Day, whose house backed onto the school.

"Joan would cook the mince for the mince rolls and just hand the pot of steaming food over the back fence to Mum.

"They were different times."

Mrs Slattery was also the first woman president of the Warwick Lions Club and was forever organising school concerts as fundraisers for the various organisations around town.

She also formed the Reid School of Ballet and Mrs Poole said they were involved in many recitals at the town hall.

"One time we were performing The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe," Mrs Poole said.

"Ken Wigfull, the woodworking teacher at Warwick High, made this giant wooden shoe as a prop, and it had a window in it that one child could look through.

"I remember Pam Smith, playing the old woman, was singing Little Things Mean a Lot and a few of the kids backstage all decided to go and look through the window at the audience.

"As they all tried to peer out, the shoe toppled over, causing pandemonium in the hall.

"Parents rushing around to make sure their kids were okay."

Mrs Poole said the next night, the shoe was nailed to the stage.

"Everyone came to the show that night just to see the shoe fall over," she said.

"Poor mum was horrified but could see the funny side later."

Mrs Poole said her mother was also heavily involved in beautifying the St Patrick's Day parade floats.

"She also won so many awards for her floral windows on rodeo weekend," she said.

"She did such a magnificent job.

"Sometimes we kids went to sleep in the back of Dad's shop while she worked away on those windows until two or three in the morning."

In 1959, the family welcomed fifth child Debbie.

"It was a bit of a surprise," Mrs Poole said.

"The rest of would get home from school just as Mum was getting Debbie to sleep and we'd wake her up.

"So we'd pile in the car and circle the block until she got back to sleep."

In 1969, Florence's husband Robert Reid suffered a massive heartache and died, aged 56.

By this time, all four older children had married and left home, and Mrs Slattery, now musical director at Scots College and the Presbyterian Girls College, was left to raise Debbie on her own.

In 1973, Florence married Leo Slattery, a teacher at Marist Brothers Ashgrove, and she and Debbie moved to Brisbane.

Mrs Slattery taught music at various schools in Brisbane before an illness to Leo forced the family to relocate back to Warwick in 1979.

Mrs Slattery's second husband sadly passed away in 1980.

As a couple they had been heavily involved with the Warwick Choral Society and Florence had also been very proud of her time as conductress of the CWA Choir.

"She won a lot of eisteddfods with that choir, right up as far as Cairns."

In 1992, Mrs Slattery suffered more heartache when she lost her son Robbie to cancer aged 52 and her granddaughter Lauren, aged nine months.

Mrs Poole said her mother was a fan of playing cards.

"She loved being a part of the Warwick Bridge Club and was still playing cards and winning up to a month before she passed," she said.

"Mum also was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1997 and the Jackie Howe Award for outstanding service to music and the arts in 1999."

Mrs Poole said one of her mother's proudest achievements was starting the Red Hat Society in Australia.

"An American friend told her about the Red Hatters and she loved the idea and started it up here in Warwick," she said.

"Mum loved that the idea took off and spread all over the country.

"It was all about being kind to oneself and growing old gracefully with fun and frivolity."

Mrs Slattery lived in a unit until a fall at 98 years of age forced the decision to make a move to Akooramak.

Mrs Poole said she was very well looked after.

"She had lunch every day in the dining room with Jess Devine and they'd clink their glasses together and say 'here's looking at you kid', which I thought was fantastic," she said.

"About four hours before Mum died, Jess came into her room and kissed her on the forehead and on the hand. "I told Mum Jess was there, and she opened her eyes and said 'here's looking at you kid'.

"It was a beautiful moment."

Mrs Poole said her mother simply loved life.

"She loved going out," she said.

"Her morning routine was to get up and have a shower and get dressed to go out.

"That was her day.

"I'd head up and pick her up and we'd go to get her hair done or stop at Bryson's for coffee.

"We're all going to miss her terribly."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  100 years centenarian general-seniors-news

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Major announcement from Warwick Woolworths

Major announcement from Warwick Woolworths

BREAKING: Warwick is about to take another step into the future after a big announcement this morning from Woolworths supermarket.

Crazy hair for a cure at Little Tackers

Holley Cooke sported rainbow coloured hair as part of the Wold's Greatest Shave event at her childcare centre.

Kids at Little Tackers Childcare took part in a crazy hair day

Gail Lynch's killer fails in appeal

Murder victim Gail Lynch.

Ian Phillip Hannaford was found guilty by a jury in 2015 of murder

Showers to continue well into next week

STORMY SKIES: Caralee Mirfin took this photo of storm clouds rolling in over the Rose City.

AFTER a week that promised so much and started so well

Local Partners

Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

The Hollywood hogs at the Sandy Creek Pig Races this weekend will be tearing around the track faster than a movie star fleeing paparazzi.

Say no way to bullying today and every day

Tammy Brown and Michelle Ferdinand sent the anti-bullying message loud and clear.

Warwick High School is facing bullying head on

Middle management the key for Maryvale XI

PACE: Tom Bourke, pictured bowling for Scots PGC in the Condamine Shield, will play for Maryvale at Slade Park on Sunday.

Maryvale captain knows his side has to dismiss trump Slatter early

Long Tan Cup to feature at April races at Allman Park

Steven Thomas-trained Turbo Teddy wins the 2016 Long Tan Cup Benchmark 65 Handicap.

Warwick RSL Memorial Club race day on April 1

Former Hockeyroo to enlighten sport stars

Kerry Wharton, pictured on the way to equal second in a Warwick A-grade golf championship event, will recall many of her Australian hockey team experiences as guest speaker at Monday night's senior sports award dinner.

Hockeyroo to speak at awards dinner on Monday night at Warwick RSL

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

AMANDA Seyfried has demanded nude photos of her be removed from the internet, days after Emma Watson was caught up in a similar scandal.

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!