Flourishing in a new place

NEW LIFE: Lynn Bryson and Marlee Mason are embracing the new space for Bryson's Place on Palmerin St.

A NEW store for Bryson's Place has given Warwick entrepreneur Lynn Bryson a new lease on life.

The retailer reopened in the new space this week after 35 years in business at 99 Palmerin St.

With the shift has come a reenergised focus on Mrs Bryson's first love - floristry.

"Monday was our first official day and I'm very happy with the move,” Mrs Bryson said.

"Floristry has always been a big part of the business as that's what Marlee (Mason) and I are actually qualified as.

While the change has been a big one, Mrs Bryson said it was made possible by the support of her staff and customers.

"The move was monstrous - without the help of our staff my husband and I wouldn't have been able to do it,” she said.

"And Marlee had a broken arm in the middle of all of it, so it was tricky but we were determined to open by now.

"I'm still sorting out staff arrangements but four business members have moved over from the old space.

"And though we have a smaller range, the Woodwick candles and diffusers, natural soaps, bed spreads and Crabtree and Evelyn products have all moved over with us, just to name a few.”

An avid opponent of Sunday trading, Mrs Bryson said she would not be opening on both days of this weekend, but would consider keeping the store open during peak times.

"I think you need to have a life outside of work which is why I've never supported opening on Sundays,” she said.

"I may look at opening on Sundays on the Mother's Day weekend and during Jumpers and Jazz and the lead up to Christmas as I have always done.

"I'll open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and for now from 8am to 2pm on Saturday.

"Personally since moving I've gone from getting to work at 5.30 and going home by about 7, to starting from 7.30 and leaving by 5 which has been great.”

Mrs Bryson said she was pleased to see so many regular customers come back to the store.

"We've already had a lot of people come by over these first couple of days and say good luck and the new store looks good,” she said.

"I owe a big thank you to those customers who have become good friends and supporters over the years.”