FLOWER POWER: Creativity blooms at unique birthday bash

FEW people could say their 81st birthday party turned one of their dreams into a reality, but that’s exactly what happened for Warwick resident Joyce Garratt.

Celebrating the milestone today, nine of Joyce’s closest girlfriends and her daughter Tracey Lee came together to throw a humble but unique backyard birthday bash.

Each guest painted an individual flower on Tracey’s wooden fence, with the brightly coloured pieces joining to form one vibrant mural.

The party was the brainchild of Tracey, who said she wanted to give her mum both a day to remember and the opportunity to express her artistic passions.

“It’s my mum’s birthday, and she wanted to do art classes years ago but she never got around to it,” Tracey said.

“I asked her to do these flowers on the fence and she said, ‘Oh no way, I’m embarrassed’, so I just told her I’d ask all her friends to come around and do it with her.

“I’ve always wanted her to get in the Daily News, too, and I’m so glad – it’s absolutely gorgeous, we’re so happy with how it turned out.”

For birthday girl Joyce, the most special part of the day was the opportunity to be surrounded by her closest friends and family.

“It is exciting – well at my age, I’m very excited to see another birthday,” she laughed.

“We’re at a certain age now, and it’s all about being young in the mind and celebrating what we have.”