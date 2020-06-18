‘George Floyd is a piece of sh**’: Sam Newman’s tirade

SAM Newman has called the late George Floyd a "piece of shit", "crackhead" and a "porn star" during a tirade on AFL players taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Newman attacked Floyd, who died at the hands of police and sparked a global movement about racism, on his podcast You Cannot Be Serious alongside co-hosts Don Scott and Mike Sheahan.

"George Floyd … is piece of shit. He has been in jail five times, he held up a pregnant black woman with a knife, he's a drug addict, he's a crackhead and he's a pornstar," Newman said.

"He's dead because of the police brutality and it never should have happened.

"But I am telling you who George Floyd is, now they've made a monument about him and he's a piece of shit".

Floyd was arrested on several occasions between 1997 and 2007, mainly on drugs and theft charges, which resulted in month-long jail stints.

George Floyd. Picture: Offices of Ben Crump Law

Sam Newman. Picture: Instagram

Newman's "porn star" comment refers to content online of a man, said to be Floyd, performing in an adult video.

During the 10-minute rant, Newman questioned whether AFL players understood what it meant to take a knee before the match.

If George Floyd’s death on May 25th was of such importance, why didn’t the NRL kneel in homage at the first opportunity when they played on 28th May? #wtf — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) June 13, 2020

He also asked why the Black Lives Movement message kept changing and why Australian issues such as Aboriginal deaths in custody were now being discussed.

"I wonder if these people know how it started and why they are kneeling," he said.

"Rather than having a knee-jerk reaction, and virtue signalling to the fact that no one knows why the are kneeling at this stage, because it was inspired by an American event."

Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott. Picture: Instagram.

"The players wouldn't have knelt if George Floyd hadn't been suffocated by a disgraceful act by the American police, they wouldn't have knelt. That inspired us over here to kneel in protest … the protest was about police brutality."

"Then it morphed into all those other things. Then they came out and said it was about racism and Aboriginals."

Co-hosts Sheahan and Scott debated Newman's views and told him to "stick to the issue" during the chat, when he brought up comments made by AFL journalist Caroline Wilson.

Wilson was critical of a tweet by Newman in which he called AFL players "preening" and "divisive" for taking a knee before the match.

Originally published as 'Floyd is a piece of sh.t': Newman's podcast tirade