Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond and Collingwood players kneel before their Round 2 match. Picture: Getty Images
Richmond and Collingwood players kneel before their Round 2 match. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

‘George Floyd is a piece of sh**’: Sam Newman’s tirade

by Kara Irving
18th Jun 2020 5:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAM Newman has called the late George Floyd a "piece of shit", "crackhead" and a "porn star" during a tirade on AFL players taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Newman attacked Floyd, who died at the hands of police and sparked a global movement about racism, on his podcast You Cannot Be Serious alongside co-hosts Don Scott and Mike Sheahan.

"George Floyd … is piece of shit. He has been in jail five times, he held up a pregnant black woman with a knife, he's a drug addict, he's a crackhead and he's a pornstar," Newman said.

"He's dead because of the police brutality and it never should have happened.

"But I am telling you who George Floyd is, now they've made a monument about him and he's a piece of shit".

Floyd was arrested on several occasions between 1997 and 2007, mainly on drugs and theft charges, which resulted in month-long jail stints.

 

George Floyd. Picture: Offices of Ben Crump Law
George Floyd. Picture: Offices of Ben Crump Law

 

Sam Newman. Picture: Instagram
Sam Newman. Picture: Instagram

Newman's "porn star" comment refers to content online of a man, said to be Floyd, performing in an adult video.

During the 10-minute rant, Newman questioned whether AFL players understood what it meant to take a knee before the match.

 

He also asked why the Black Lives Movement message kept changing and why Australian issues such as  Aboriginal deaths in custody were now being discussed.

"I wonder if these people know how it started and why they are kneeling," he said.

"Rather than having a knee-jerk reaction, and virtue signalling to the fact that no one knows why the are kneeling at this stage, because it was inspired by an American event."

Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott. Picture: Instagram.
Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott. Picture: Instagram.

"The players wouldn't have knelt if George Floyd hadn't been suffocated by a disgraceful act by the American police, they wouldn't have knelt. That inspired us over here to kneel in protest … the protest was about police brutality."

"Then it morphed into all those other things. Then they came out and said it was about racism and Aboriginals."

Co-hosts Sheahan and Scott debated Newman's views and told him to "stick to the issue" during the chat, when he brought up comments made by AFL journalist Caroline Wilson.

Wilson was critical of a tweet by Newman in which he called AFL players "preening" and "divisive" for taking a knee before the match.

kara.irving@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Floyd is a piece of sh.t': Newman's podcast tirade

More Stories

Show More
afl black lives matter george floyd sam newman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents ‘mortified’ after teen breaks into Scots PGC

        premium_icon Parents ‘mortified’ after teen breaks into Scots PGC

        Crime The 19-year-old pleaded guilty at Warwick Magistrates Court, describing himself as a ‘silly idiot’.

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        Farmer calls out government for ‘overstepping’ ATV rules

        premium_icon Farmer calls out government for ‘overstepping’ ATV rules

        News Southern Downs residents push back as major companies pull out of Australian...

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        DOS AND DON’TS: Warwick experts share winter gardening tips

        premium_icon DOS AND DON’TS: Warwick experts share winter gardening tips

        Gardening How to ensure your garden survives the frost and flourishes come spring.

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        OPINION: Spectators a welcome sight at footy grounds

        premium_icon OPINION: Spectators a welcome sight at footy grounds

        Sport Sports reporter Emily Clooney evaluates the return of fans to games at the highest...

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:00 PM