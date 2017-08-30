Flu causes havoc in Warwick

FLU SEASON: Jade Harm and Anita Bolton are seeing an influx of flu patients at Warwick Hospital.

ONE of the worst flu seasons medical professionals have seen in Warwick is continuing to cause havoc among the community.

Warwick Hospital's emergency department is seeing an influx of patients presenting with influenza symptoms.

Warwick Hospital Director of Nursing Anita Bolton said while local flu notifications statistics specifically for the Warwick area were unavailable, there have been 2946 cases of lab confirmed influenza recorded across the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service so far this year.

"That's 3.7 times the average number of lab confirmed influenza cases recorded in the same area yearly from 2012 to 2016,” Ms Bolton said.

"The influenza season typically peaks from late August to early September so we are expecting increasing influenza cases throughout the region over the coming weeks,” she said.

"Influenza symptoms include sudden onset of fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and tiredness.”

Ms Bolton said influenza was highly contagious and people needed to be vigilant about not spreading the disease.

"The best thing to do if you have influenza symptoms is rest at home, take treatments such as cold and flu tablets to relieve symptoms, and keep up your fluids,” Ms Bolton said.

"Those who are at increased risk of complications arising from influenza may benefit from antiviral medication and therefore should consult their local doctor,” she said.

"People at risk of complications arising from influenza include pregnant women, people aged 65 years or older, and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people aged six months to five years or 15 years and older.

"Anyone who has flu symptoms that are getting worse and not showing any signs of improvement over time should seek further advice - either phone the Health Contact Centre on 13 HEALTH, see your doctor, or in an emergency dial Triple 000.”

Influenza can be a very serious disease and the influenza vaccine is the best protection. It is not too late to get an influenza vaccination.

Darling Downs Public Health Unit has the following tips to help stop the spread of influenza: