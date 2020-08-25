‘Fly high, Wu’: Mates mourn Lukasz’s lost potential

Lukasz Klosowski was a young man who inspired friends but they are now mourning his senseless death in the double shooting near Millicent.

Lukasz Klosowski was a larger-than-life character who always knew how to provide the perfect combination of humour and kindness to his friends.

And finding that ideal mix was the same principle he looked for when eating a burrito.

Lukasz shared his love of the Tex-Mex cuisine during his first "Wu's burrito review" of Zambrero on YouTube in September 2019.

"I've decided to make this channel because I'm an avid burrito supporter, especially from Zambrero. I was getting them once a week," Lukasz says in the video.

The positive and witty University of South Australia journalism student - known as Wu because his name is pronounced "Wu-Kash" - was shot dead alongside long-term girlfriend Chelsea Ireland at a property near Millicent in the state's South-East at about 11.30pm on Saturday. Both victims were just 19 years old.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder. An interim suppression order prevents The Advertiser from revealing his identity.

Lukasz's mates described him as inspirational and having a million-dollar smile.

One friend described Lukasz as the reason for making university classes worthwhile.

"You had the spirit that would light up the room. You were so kind, caring and honestly one of the funniest people I've ever met," the friend said.

"I'll miss talking about Kanye West with you. You deserved so much more than this. I hope that you and Chelsea rest easy."

A UniSA spokeswoman said its community was saddened at the tragic deaths of Lukasz and Chelsea and offered its deepest sympathy to their family and friends.

"The university will provide counselling and support to all the students who attended UniSA with Lukasz and encourages students to seek out those services," the spokeswoman said.

Another friend said she could not believe she had lost "one of the nicest, most caring and funniest friends I could have ever asked for".

"Thank you for all the amazing memories since reception and for being such an amazing person in general," the friend said.

"I can't thank you enough for the impact you've had on me and so many others but I hope you and Chelsea are resting easy and eating all the burritos, all day every day."

Other friends described Lukasz as a visionary and said his death had robbed him of the chance to share that with the world.

"You had such a bright and talented future alongside your girlfriend Chelsea. Doesn't feel real. Really gonna miss you and that million dollar smile," one friend said.

Another added: "Such a talented dude. All your plans with Common Ground and what you wanted to do with the Adelaide scene was incredibly inspiring. You'll be forever missed."

Chelsea and Lukasz at a formal function. Picture: Facebook

Those sentiments were echoed by another friend who described Lukasz as an inspiration.

"Absolutely shattered. You had so much to offer and you were just starting to share that with the world," the friend said.

"Thank you for sharing the same vision I did and I wish you were around to see Adelaide when it reaches the potential you believed in.

"Fly high, Wu. I wish we had more time together."

Lukasz completed Year 12 at Christian Brothers College. The college's principal, Daniel Lynch, said his school community was devastated by the tragedy.

"Students from the class of 2018 have rallied together to support each other as they grieve over the loss of their 'brother'," Mr Lynch said.

"We will be reaching out to them in the days ahead to provide an opportunity for them to share their memories and stories of Lukasz and in particular his love for his friends and for his school."

