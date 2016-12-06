37°
News

Flying foxes wreak havoc

Megan Masters, and Liana Turner | 6th Dec 2016 12:08 PM
NO GOOD: Flying foxes have been wreaking havoc across the Southern Downs.
NO GOOD: Flying foxes have been wreaking havoc across the Southern Downs. Photo Craig Warhurst/ The Gympi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SECTION of Stanthorpe's Lions Park has been cordoned off because of them, but that's the least of the region's worries.

A camp of grey-headed flying foxes residing in Stanthorpe has caused heartache for the region's farmers.

Stone fruit grower Adrian Zorzi said he recognised the need to protect native species, but this should be balanced with those who grow produce for supermarket shelves.

Mr Zorzi was forced to stand by and watch as almost an entire year's worth of loquats were devoured by a ravenous family of flying foxes while he was waiting on a permit to shoot them.

They had already made a start on his ripening cherry crop by the time the permit was approved, a process that took two weeks to complete.

He sent off his application and supporting documents on Sunday, November 13 and had to chase up the application the following Thursday after receiving no communication from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

A full week after that, he finally received the permit.

In that time he lost hundreds of dollars worth of fruit every night. The flying foxes also destroy tree limbs needed for next year's crop.

It's a hit small producers like Mr Zorzi find difficult to wear thanks to the small, niche crops they grow.

Mr Zorzi has a 20-hectare property 20km north of Stanthorpe, withsix hectares of cherries, loquats, olives, persimmons and lemons.

While large producers can often afford the expense of netting, Mr Zorzi said at $10,000-$15,000 per acre, it was well out of his reach, making a fair and fast shooting licence system vital to his business.

He already had two scare guns running "just about 24/7” as well as an owl bird scarer and a radio with revolving lights, all to no avail.

"Like any animals, they just get used to it after a while,” he said.

This year involved a run of bad luck, with the crops ripening later than usual.

"Next year I'll just put in an application before time and hopefully it would be approved quicker,” he said.

"This year the crop was about three weeks late and coincided with the flying foxes coming in for later fruit.

"They just start stripping the trees from the top to the bottom and then you've got foxes going from the bottom to the top.”

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokeswoman said she understood commercial fruit growers from around the Granite Belt had been experiencing issues with flying foxes impacting on their crops this growing season.

"EHP has received a number of enquiries from growers about the lethal control of flying foxes under nature conservation laws but has only received one application for a Damage Mitigation Permit from that area so far,” she said.

"EHP has assessed that application and issued a permit allowing a limited number of animals to be culled humanely.”

The spokeswoman said the EHP encouraged the use of non-lethal deterrents to manage flying fox impacts on crops, but understood fruit crops required additional forms of crop protection for farmers' livelihoods.

She said the permits were only issued where "non-harmful measures” had been "tried extensively and proven unsuccessful”.

More info: ehp.qld.gov.au.

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Southern Downs vigil to end violence

Southern Downs vigil to end violence

Community groups come together to take a stand against domestic violence

Wild weather destroys Southern Downs crops

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE: Donna Kable standing among her wheat crop at Emu Vale, where nothing is left on the stalks.

Freak hailstorms decimate at harvest time

Granite Belt winemakers take gong once again

WINNERS IN WINE: Robert and Peggy Channon have won another accolade, this time for their 2015 verdelho.

Robert Channon Wines applauded for great drop

Maryvale gets merry for Christmas in the park

COMMUNITY: Mrs Claus takes the wish lists from Maryvale kids at the 2013 Maryvale Christmas in the Park.

Festive event brings season's spirits

Local Partners

INTERACTIVE: 2016 Warwick Christmas lights locations

Check out the 2016 Warwick Christmas lights map

Lighting up K-Town for Xmas: A high voltage holiday

LIGHT SHOW: The spectacular dancing Christmas lights at the Bell residence in Oak St, Killarney.

The Bells from Killarney have one of the grooviest Xmas light shows

Creekside Carols are all set to thrill Allora crowd

Chad Wilson, Sarah and Stacey Turner, Greta Barton and Jo Denny at the Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

ALLORA'S Creekside Carols are on tomorrow night

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick Volleyball Ladies grand finalists Grinners (back, from left) Lisa Bergemann, Rachel King and Allyne Waters (front) Awesome team members Emma Lowe, Lydia Wallace and Mandy Aspinall after the first season finals this year.

Touch, volleyball and cricket have major events in the next week

Mitchell Shield between Warwick and Stanthorpe

LOCAL DERBY: Stanthorpe captain Ben Staley with the Hendry Bourke Trophy for cricket supremacy between Warwick and Stanthorpe after a victory at Slade Park two years ago.

Warwick will host Stanthorpe in local derbies

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

POP star Liam Payne's Facebook page has been hacked with pornographic photographs.

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Character Block

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the ... $50,000

MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. Gully through the block will suit...

Wow! The View

Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Quality 900m2 Building Block

Lot 2 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

This quality 900m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!