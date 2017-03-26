FLYING ROCK v MAN: Enduro rider has very lucky escape

Hayden Poptie, third from right, at the Killarney Showgrounds this weekend.

AN ENDURO rider has a had an extremely lucky escape this weekend.

Hayden Poptie, a 22-year-old rider from Clear Mountain in Brisbane was taking part in the Killarney State School P&C Border Ranges Trail Ride when he was smashed by a huge flying rock.

Mr Poptie was tackling a tricky uphill section on his third pass of a 37km loop when the incident occurred.

The rock, estimated to weigh around 20kgs was dislodged by another rider further up the hill and collected Mr Poptie in the right shoulder as it bounced dangerously down the mountain.

Fortunately for the lucky rider he was wearing the full chest, neck brace and helmet.

Mr Poptie said the SES and first aid at the event were awesome.

"I've come out to Killarney for this event three or four times," he said.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to me before in 19 years of riding dirt bikes."

Mr Poptie said he taken back down to first aid after the incident.

"I had to get 10 stitches," he said.

"And ended up with a heap of grazes and a haematoma on my upper arm and shoulder.

He was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

Mr Poptie said he wanted to give a shout out to his mates.

"They all clapped me down the mountain and grabbed my gear for me," he said.

"They looked after my bike too.

"It just has some bent bars and a few scratches."

And will this near miss stop him from coming back?

"No way," said Mr Poptie.

Over 2000 riders took part in the 2017 Killarney State School P&C Border Ranges Trail Ride.

