Fog factor in Warwick crash

TWO vehicles were involved in an early morning crash in Warwick yesterday.

A four-wheel-drive and dual cab ute collided on the corner of Bisley St and Cullen St about 6am.

Warwick Police Constable Emma Jenkins said the four-wheel-drive turned right from Cullen St onto Bisley St, while the dual cab ute was driving north on Bisley St towards Wallace St.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

Neither was injured as a result of the crash and the vehicles sustained minor damage.

Const Jenkins said weather including heavy fog was believed to be a factor in the crash.

A traffic infringement fine of $378 was issued to one of the drivers.