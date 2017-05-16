22°
News

Folklore from Nepal retold at Warwick QCWA

Jenny Whitsed | 16th May 2017 8:41 AM
FASCINATING TALES: Division international officer Michele Slater and Condamine Valley Warwick Branch international officer Yvonne Wilkinson dressing in Nepalese costumes.
FASCINATING TALES: Division international officer Michele Slater and Condamine Valley Warwick Branch international officer Yvonne Wilkinson dressing in Nepalese costumes.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAST week, Michele Slater, division international officer, shared her folk tale from Nepal, this year's country of study for QCWA members.

The Sparrow's Lost Bean is a Nepalese folk tale that is among the most popular children's stories told among the Newars of Nepal.

Once upon a time, there was a sparrow who was very neat and clean. Its nest was spotless and it always washed up before eating.

One morning, the sparrow found a bean and was overjoyed that it didn't have to search the neighbourhood for food.

As was its habit, it went down to the river to wash up after putting the bean away safely on the bridge.

When the sparrow returned expecting to eat a fine breakfast, alas, the bean was nowhere to be found.

As it was looking everywhere for its food, it saw a carpenter walking up the bridge.

The sparrow went up to the carpenter and said, "I have lost my bean. Please help me find it.”

"Who's going to listen to you?” said the carpenter and continued on his way.

Just then the sparrow saw a soldier walking up the bridge. It pleaded with him to help find the bean, but the soldier too was uncooperative. "Who's going to help a sparrow?” he said and walked away.

Then a captain came up the bridge, but he wouldn't help the sparrow either. And then a minister, but no help from him too. He just laughed and kept walking.

The hungry sparrow became desperate. Then the king came riding on an elephant.

The sparrow was certain that it would get justice from the most powerful person in the country.

But the king pretended not to hear the sparrow's pleas and said nothing.

As the sparrow sat there dejected, an ant came up and asked, "What's the matter? Didn't you see the king pass by?”

The sparrow then told the ant how everybody from the carpenter to the king had ignored its appeals to help it find the lost bean.

"Don't worry,” said the ant. "We will find the bean somehow.”

The ant then crawled up to the elephant's ear and said, "Tell the king to find the sparrow's bean or I will go inside your ear and bite you.”

The terrified elephant turned to the king and said, "You'd better help the sparrow, oh king, or I will throw you off my back.”

The king was startled. He immediately summoned the minister and ordered, "Help the sparrow or you are fired.”

The minister called the captain right away and said, "Do whatever the sparrow says or you are in trouble.”

The captain then called the soldier and gave him explicit orders. The soldier, in turn, found the carpenter and told him, "Find the sparrow's bean or I will hang you from this bridge itself.”

The carpenter searched for half a day and finally found the lost bean and the sparrow had a satisfying breakfast.

The division contests finals have been held in Killarney with 85 people in attendance.

Photos and results in next week's report.

Warwick Daily News

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Buyer boasts top prices

Buyer boasts top prices

Cattle trader Noel Veal has seen firsthand the rewards of a buoyant market

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Other airlines do not charge for bubs to travel on domestic flights

Folklore from Nepal retold at Warwick QCWA

FASCINATING TALES: Division international officer Michele Slater and Condamine Valley Warwick Branch international officer Yvonne Wilkinson dressing in Nepalese costumes.

QCWA study Nepal for international day

10 years of horse sense at Saddlery Supplies

Sharron and Phil Barker are celebrating 10 years in the equine industry this week.

Saddlery Supplies in Wood St, Warwick is celebrating 10 years

Local Partners

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

Kindy open day on Saturday designed for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours

Pentath runners will start arriving in five days time

True Blue Warwick Guides after competing in the Voyage Fitness 1500m during a weekend camp last year.

Pentath-run set to boost Warwick economy

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell reveals the best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Country Residence

6 Glengallan Street, Hendon 4362

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Built 7 years ago is this air conditioned 3 bedroom hardiplank home on 1922 m at Hendon with 5,000 gallons of rain water tanks. Full length windows and doors have...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 335,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, horse arena with lighting, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!