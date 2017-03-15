Food Assist forced to close its doors

DEVASTATING NEWS: Jenny Creed, Toni Grant Harmony Meissner and Esther Spicer are sad to be closing the doors at Warwick Food Assist.

TWO years after opening their doors, Food Assist Warwick has been forced to close.

The organisation which provides food hampers at severely discounted prices will have it's final day in the Percy St store.

Location supervisor Jenny Creed said the service had been running at a loss for more than a year, and just couldn't afford to keep going.

"We're devastated,” Ms Creed said.

"Today was to be our second last day to be open, but with the way we're selling hampers today we might not have any left for tomorrow.

"We tried to keep going for as long as we could and we're very grateful for the support we have had, but it has been fairly minimal which is disappointing.

"I've had at least three ladies come in and give me a cuddle because they can't believe they're closing.”

Ms Creed said the service had first come to Warwick as an outreach service at Queens Park, a year before Food Assist secured their location.

She said with the bricks-and-mortar site now closing, the head office in Toowoomba was hoping to resume that service.

"They're not clear on the finer details but they're hoping to bring back the outreach program to the park,” Ms Creed said.

"They're asking everyone to keep an eye on the Food Assist Warwick Facebook page.

"We had someone interested in offering us a space in a building they would buy for themselves, and then giving us rent that would have been less than what we pay here, but unfortunately that fell through.”

Food Assist had also employed a number of Warwick residents through the Work for the Dole program.

"We would have had at least 100 people come through on the program, and then plenty more volunteers helping us to keep going,” Ms Creed said.

"I've been lucky enough to have a job to go into at Allora but unfortunately some of our others are still looking for jobs.”