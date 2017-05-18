Food holds tourism potential for Southern Downs

TASTE OF SUCCESS: Leeanne Gangemi of Ballandean Estate Wines says with the success of Grazing the Granite Belt there's plenty of potential for other foodie events across the region.

WHETHER its Grazing the Granite Belt or the Southern Downs Harvest Lunch, paddock to plate events are becoming foodie favourites.

With the dining trend taking off, some regional operators have recognised the potential of foodie events for the district's tourism industry.

Ballandean Estate Wines client relations manager Leeanne Gangemi said the success of Grazing the Granite Belt, held at the weekend, signified the potential of the sector.

"We doubled the number since last year with 84 happy people going around on the buses and trying out different food,” Mrs Gangemi said.

"I'm hoping that it's showing food tourism is taking off for our region.

"We have the right people able to supply us with produce and more and more restaurants getting recognition for making the most of local food.”

Chef and owner of Belle Vue Cafe, Mark Favero said the community must be a driving force in getting food-based events off the ground.

"We did do a paddock to plate style event with Landcare and that seemed to work really well,” Mr Favero said.

"I think people are interested in what's happening locally and people are passionate about what they do and want to get their products out there more and more.

"The promotion needs to be backed by the community or a group that can really help show what we have to offer.”

Mrs Gangemi said there was great potential for more food tourism events to showcase the region.

"Grazing the Granite Belt isn't a unique idea - it's something we took from a Hunter Valley event five years ago and have made our own,” she said.

"Because this has been from the Granite Belt Wine and Tourism organisers it hasn't looked at the northern region but there's no other reason why something like this couldn't be successful everywhere.”