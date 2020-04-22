Food shortages ease as panic buying subsides

FULL AGAIN: Supermarket shelves are looking full once again across the country.

FULL AGAIN: Supermarket shelves are looking full once again across the country.

SUPERMARKET shelves are looking full once again as stockpiling behaviour has noticeably declined in stores around the region.

Kelly Thompson, owner of Warwick Catering and Cleaning said she’d seen foot traffic and orders wind down dramatically in the last few weeks.

“It’s quietened right off, I’d say by about 80 per cent,” she said.

“We now have toilet paper in stock, which was on back order.

“It’s given us a chance to breathe but it would be nice if it was busier.”

In larger supermarkets while stock has begun to reappear on shelves, restrictions for some key items have remained in place.

Hand sanitisers, toilet paper, rice and pasta limitations have not yet eased and supermarkets have hit back at stockpilers attempted to return items they’d previously stockpiled.

“We have temporarily suspended our change-of-mind refund policy to discourage over-purchasing,” a Coles spokesman said.

“After an incredibly busy period, our stores now have more stock on display for customers and there are signs that the demand is beginning to slow.

“If you have already purchased additional items you no longer want, please consider donating them to community organisations like our longstanding partner, Foodbank, which will ensure they are directed to people in need.”

Woolworths said while items were making a slow return to shelves, it would take a while before they are fully replenished.

“While product availability is getting better and better each week, we still have more work to do with our suppliers resetting stock levels after an unprecedented surge in demand last month,” a spokesman said.

“Pleasingly, demand has moderated across most of our categories in recent weeks and we ask customers to continue buying only what they need.”