Foot longs into the future for country-loving family

ALL SMILES: Country living means more time for life for Vivek Mehta. Jonno Colfs
by

TRAVELLING half way around the world to a new country with a new culture and a new language would be daunting for anyone, but Warwick businessman Vivek Mehta has taken it all in his stride.

Unruffled and confident, Mr Mehta has made a home for himself and his family in Warwick and is the owner behind both the popular Warwick and Goondiwindi Subway stores.

A qualified IT graduate, Mr Mehta landed in Sydney in 2007.

"I wanted to pursue a higher level of education,” Mr Mehta said.

"I had a good job and had worked hard in India, but after speaking to my uncle, who lived in Sydney, I made the decision to come to Australia.”

According to Mr Mehta, it all happened quickly and there were no second thoughts about the move.

"I'm a very easy-going guy,” he said.

"And there was no real culture shock either, maybe a little right at the start, but I immediately loved this country.

"The people are friendly, there's beautiful scenery everywhere you look and opportunity everywhere.”

During his five-and-a-half years in Sydney Mr Mehta completed a Bachelor of IT, while working part-time at Subway and working night fill in a Coles supermarket.

During that time he also met his now-wife Kavita, with the couple marrying in 2009.

"My wife is an accountant,” he said.

"But we both made the decision not to pursue employment in our chosen fields. We began looking for our own business, and the obvious choice was something I was already very familiar with.”

The couple began searching for a Subway franchise throughout New South Wales and Mr Mehta even spent a week in Darwin exploring his future business options.

Eventually they bought an existing franchise in Goondiwindi and their south east Queensland adventure began.

"I love the country life,” he said.

"There is so much more time for the important things - life, family, kids and gardening.”

In 2013 the family expanded its business interests, buying the Warwick Subway franchise and a house in the Rose City.

"There is a lot happening here right now, and a lot to be excited about,” Mr Mehta said.

"Major developments and seven-day trading means more employment opportunities for locals.”

Warwick Daily News
