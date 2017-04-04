'Foot soldier' jailed for dealing drugs

A 21-YEAR-OLD man who acted as a "foot soldier" for a drug dealer has been sentenced to more than three years in jail.

Paul Jeffery Cooper pleaded guilty before the Supreme Court in Toowoomba to trafficking methylamphetamine in Warwick over a four-month period from May 2015.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court Cooper was the first of a number of people charged out of a police operation targeting a main supplier of drugs in the Warwick area in 2015.

That man, aged 32, was to appear before the Supreme Court in Brisbane on similar charges, she said.

Ms Farnden said Cooper, then 19, had held drugs for the primary offender when his property was being searched by police and he had also sold drugs for him.

What benefit the then teenager obtained from his involvement was not known by the Crown, she said.

Cooper's barrister Robbie Davies told the court his client at the time was an addict who received some of the drug in return for his involvement.

"This man, as young as he is, is a foot soldier (for the main offender)," he submitted.

At the time, his client had been "under the control of an older and more sophisticated person".

Since his client's arrest in 2015 he had been on bail and had not re-offended, he said.

Cooper had since entered into a relationship and he and his partner had a 12-month-old child and he had made a real effort "to clean up his act", he said.

Justice John Byrne AO noted by Cooper's criminal history he had served two short stints in jail before becoming involved in the trafficking of drugs, time in custody that should have warned him off offending.

Justice Byrne said he was prepared to accept that Cooper was drug dependant at the time offending. With his partner watching on in tears from the court's public gallery, Cooper was sentenced to three and a half years in jail but will be eligible to apply for release on parole as of October 1 this year.