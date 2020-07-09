FOOTY FEVER: Touch season confirms comeback

GOLDEN POINT: Warwick Touch Football Association president Justin Nolan said he can’t wait to see their 500-plus members return to the field. Picture: contributed

GOLDEN POINT: Warwick Touch Football Association president Justin Nolan said he can’t wait to see their 500-plus members return to the field. Picture: contributed

TOUCH FOOTBALL: IT’S time for Warwick’s footy fans to dust off their boots, because the touch football season is finally getting back underway.

After months of postponements and setbacks, the Warwick Touch Football Association confirmed their July 22 kick-off date.

President Justin Nolan said the sport’s resumption came as a “relief” to the association and he hoped it would fill the gap left by the cancellation of other footy seasons this year.

“We were sort of stuck until those Stage 3 restrictions came in, which allow for contact sport again,” Nolan said.

“Traditionally, this season coming is our biggest season, and we usually have more than 500 people playing – the cold doesn’t stop them.

“I think everybody’s pretty keen to have a bit of a run around and get back on the field, especially with a few other sports being cancelled.”

To reignite the Warwick community’s love for touch footy, every team from last season will automatically requalify for this new season, and all registration fees will be waived.

New players and teams will pay fees but Nolan said there would be plenty of room for new nominations right up to the kick-off date.

“We’ll be playing normal numbers (each side), and we’re certainly keen if new players or teams want to nominate,” he said.

“We’re playing across A-grade to F-grade, so with the six grades we can cater to everybody’s level of ability and try to accommodate them.

“The club is going to take one for the team (with fee reduction), but it’s worth it to make sure that people come back and stay interested in touch.”

While Stage 3 restrictions allow for contact sport to be played as normal on the field, Nolan cautioned there would still be some changes to off-field conduct.

“You can touch somebody on a field, but as soon as you’re off you need to try and keep your distance,” he said.

“We’ll be sanitising the equipment as required, and once you’ve finished up (the game) you’re right to go home.

“At this stage, we’re saying spectators will need to stay in to stay in their car at this point in time until we see what happens going forwards, and on most fields that won’t be a problem anyway.”

The association is yet to lock in a grand final date, though Nolan said the 2020 season would still be played in full, running through to late November or early December.

For more information or to register to play, head to the Warwick Touch Football Association’s Facebook page or send an email to warwicktouchfooty@hotmail.com