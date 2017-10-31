SCHOOL'S OUT: Recent school leavers Trevor Edminstone and Benjamin De Leiuen have found it tough to lock in stable jobs in Warwick.

SCHOOL'S OUT: Recent school leavers Trevor Edminstone and Benjamin De Leiuen have found it tough to lock in stable jobs in Warwick. Sophie Lester

JUST more than half of all Warwick students will complete Year 12.

This is compared to about 80 per cent in the greater Brisbane area, putting Rose City students at a distinct disadvantage compared to their metropolitan peers.

Former Warwick State High School students Trevor Edminstone and Benjamin De Leiuen are among the 55 per cent of secondary students in the Rose City to finish high school.

Earlier this year, Trevor, 17, secured work at the Big W Distribution Centre, one of the region's major employers.

Benjamin, 18, said despite a high school education providing greater opportunities to find a job, it was still difficult to secure employment locally.

"For me it was important to finish year 12 to get a better job,” he said. "I wanted to go to uni but that didn't end up happening.

"I had been working at Hungry Jack's for about two years and got sacked.

"I've been looking for work now since March and it's been really hard; I do get benefits through Max Employment.”

In 2011, 18 per cent of people employed in Warwick were labourers, 13.6 per cent were technician and trade workers, and 10.5 per cent were machinery operators and drivers.

Professionals made up 12.4 per cent of the employment figures, followed by 12 per cent being sales workers, 11.7 per cent administrative workers and 9.6 per cent managers.

"I hadn't planned on going to uni and it was a few months before I secured my job at the DC,” Trevor said.

"There's not a lot of opportunities for jobs in Warwick but I wasn't looking for too long compared to some people.”

Benjamin said it was difficult to find a secure job without further education or training which was often not available in the Rose City.

"I think it would be even harder for older people because a lot of workplaces do look to hire younger people,” he said.

"I think we need politicians to help us get more shops and services in town, ones that are better suited for young people to work in, and fostering that sort of business support.”

For Year 11 Warwick Christian College students Thiart Kruger and Grace Quach, finishing senior is the key to a better future.

"We have lots of opportunities to do work placement through government programs which is good,” Thiart said.

"But whether they (politicians) are doing enough, I don't have the capacity or authority to say.

"Subject selection is not as widely available for us compared to some schools in the city which does restrict us a bit.”

"There are a lot more opportunities in the city, but you do gain a lot more independence when you don't have those resources,” Grace said.