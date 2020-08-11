FOR SALE: 10 businesses up for grabs in Warwick

O'Mahony's Hotel, formerly known as the Nash.

IF YOU’RE looking to take the leap and snap up a dream business there’s plenty of opportunities up for grabs around Warwick.

From motels to pubs, a range of ventures are at your fingertips.

Check out these 10 businesses listed for sale:

FOR SALE: The Yangan Hotel Motel is a beloved watering hole.

YANGAN HOTEL MOTEL

After 12 years, Yangan Hotel Motel part-owner Vanessa Guy has put the iconic spot up for sale.

With four motel rooms and a two-bedroom, one-bathroom manager’s quarters, Mrs Guy said the spot would be perfect for those looking for a “job and house and lifestyle all at the same time”.

For more information, contact Ms Guy on 0439 351 390.

Workin Wear Warwick

WORKIN WEAR WARWICK

This Palmerin St clothing store has hit the market.

The business was built from the ground up when owner Allison Webster moved to Warwick 18 years ago.

The price is currently set at $325,000.

For more information see the online listing.

O'Mahony's Hotel, also known affectionately by a play on its former name, The Nash.

O’MAHONY’S HOTEL

You could soon own a piece of history with this heritage listed pub.

Located on 35 Grafton St, beside the Warwick Railway station, it has been a staple in the Rose City for more than 100 years.

Place your best offer by August 17.

For more information see the online listing.

Char-belas in Warwick is up for sale.

CHARBELAS

Family-run business Char-belas has been a Warwick hit for the past decade but is now on offer to interested buyers.

It operates five days a week and is located in a prime location, inside the Warwick Cinemas. The business also has a current alcohol licence.

For more information see the online listing.

Downs Heating Cooling and Outdoors.

DOWNS HEATING, COOLING & OUTDOORS

Want a new business opportunity with some heat? Check out this CBD listing.

Originally selling wood heaters and then incorporating LPG the business has now grown to carry a good mix of products with reliable and long term product suppliers over 40 years.

The 75 Grafton St business is a mixed retail and website store which services local, national and international customers with still plenty of development potential going ahead.

For more information see the online listing.

Churchy's on Westside is up for sale.

CHARCHY’S ON WESTSIDE

Home of Warwick’s best burger, this beloved business is one for those of you wanting to try your hand at hospitality.

After four years, owners Mandy and Adam Nesbitt are looking to focus on other business ventures.

The takeaway store currently trades four days a week and is excellently located near the Warwick Hospital and Warwick West State School.

For more information see the online listing.

Cafe Jacqui's in Warwick is up for sale.

CAFE JACQUI’S

The iconic dome shaped cafe is looking for sometime to take over the passion for tasty treats.

The building was completed renovated and outfitted in 2013 and has been custom designed for restaurant and catering purposes.

With room to grow, the 1214 sqm site has a separate function area with projector facilities, which could be used as a function room or as an accommodation for the new owners.

For more information see the online listing.

Mid City Collision Repair Centre

MID CITY COLLISION REPAIR CENTRE

FOR those of you with a mechanical side, why not look at this 42 Grafton St business.

An established automotive panel & paint repair business, everything you need to walk-in & open for business is included in the sale.

The current owners have been providing service from this address for over 16 years, and the current team are happy to continue under new owners.

For more information see the online listing.

53 on Victoria is up for sale.

53 ON VICTORIA

This luxury boutique apartment situated in the heart of Warwick is on the market.

There are six quality boutique apartments of varying size, all self-ranked at 4.5 stars and averaging a reliable occupancy rate of 78 per cent.

Suitable for a single person or couple as part time employment, the current asking price is $1,250,000.

For more information, see the online listing.

26 Palmerin St is up for development.

FORMER BUNNINGS DEVELOPMENT

Developers for the 26 Palmerin St are looking for takers to start their own business journey.

The former Bunnings site offers an opportunity for a new owner or tenant to rejuvenate the site and is deal for large format retailers and office users.

Retail development plans available with 4 large format tenancies plus a cafe.

For more information, see the online listing.

Note: At the time of publishing, all details were current on listed properties.