FOR SALE: Historic Warwick homes on the market

FOR SALE: These are the top 5 most historic homes in Warwick right now. Photo: realestate.com

THE Warwick property market is thriving after a year of hardship, with a number of vintage and historic homes up for grabs right now.

Whether they’re centuries old or once had a prominent role within the Rose City, investors now have the chance to snap up a slice of Warwick history.

Check out this list of the top 5 historic homes on the market in Warwick right now.

1. Address available upon request

PRICE: $900,000 (negotiable)

Built in the mid-1800s, this homestead with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and several “formal” living areas is set on 2200 sqm of land near the Warwick CBD.

Vaulted pressed-metal ceilings, timber-lined walls, a circular driveway, and a rear veranda hint at the property’s heritage.

For the full online listing, click here.

2. 174 Palmerin St

PRICE: $525,000

This recently renovated 1920s home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open plan living space within walking distance of the Warwick CBD.

The house retains some of its original features, such as a fireplace, high ceilings, and the French doors leading to the outdoor area.

For the full online listing, click here.

3. 33 Pratten St

PRICE: $635,000

This Queenslander home, circa 1916, offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a country-style kitchen and living areas.

Located a short distance from the Warwick CBD and Slade Park, the house retains stained glass windows, a wraparound veranda, and a granny flat from its original era.

For the full online listing, click here.

4. 198 Palmerin St

PRICE: $649,000

Formerly Welford Maternity Hospital, Welford House was turned into a convalescent home in 1947, and is recognised as one of Warwick’s most historic houses.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home retains many of its vintage features such as pressed-metal ceilings, timber-lined floors and walls, and older brass fittings.

For the full online listing, click here.

5. 62 Canningvale Rd

PRICE: All offers accepted

This 16.92ha site was the original Warwick Christian College campus, and could prove ideal for investors with approval for subdivision into 51 blocks.

The property centres around a Queenslander home with 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a number of amenities including commercial kitchens, halls, a pool, and several ovals.

For the full online listing, click here.