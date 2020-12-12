FOR SALE: Main street restaurant up for grabs

FOR SALE: For lovers of Korean-Australian fusion food, the sale of Uncle Bob Restaurant could be for you!

A PROMINENT fast food restaurant in Stanthorpe, Uncle Bob Restaurant, is on the market for a record $30,000 bargain.

Sitting at 53 Maryland St, the restaurant is best known for its Korean-Australian fusion food.

Owner Hee Jay purchased the restaurant in April 2018 and prior to that, it better known as the spot of Granite Belt Realty.

The Maryland St exterior of Uncle Bob Restaurant.

Mr Jay said he was looking for the right person to take over the restaurant and lease by the end of the month or early December, stating the quick sale was due to medical reasons.

“There was a car accident a few months ago. My chest and ribs are still hurting so I am selling the restaurant because it too hard now,” he said.

Inside its commercial kitchen.

The growth of the Granite Belt had also contributed to the move.

“Stanthorpe is getting busier, but I am selling restaurants before it’s too busy,’ he said.

Mr Jay said the tourist season was a highlight over the years.

“Stanthorpe has a peak and off-season. The peak season is so busy that I work hard,” he said.

The store has 32 seats, but a capacity for up to 50.

Uncle Bob Restaurant could have a capacity to fit 50 people.

Mr Jay suggested there was high potential in growing the spot by becoming a licensed venue.

Other facilities include two toilets, warehouse, office and commercial kitchen.

The sale price includes all furniture and kitchen goods.

To get in contact, text 0492 128 918 or email australia_ryu@naver.com