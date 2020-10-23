FOR SALE: This slice of Warwick history could be yours

THIS slice of Warwick history has just hit the property market, giving local investors a new opportunity to snap up a Rose City icon.

Located at 198 Palmerin St, Welford House was listed within the last month for $649,000.

Formerly Welford Maternity Hospital, the building was turned into a convalescent home in 1947, though its historical origins are recognised today by SDRC and the State Government.

Listed with Stuart Bond Real Estate, the Queenslander offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and “formal” living areas on a 1148 sqm block.

Agent Stuart Bond said the property’s main appeal was in its unique vintage features.

“It’s an old Queenslander with high-pressed ceilings, beautiful floors and walls, all of the older brass fittings, and that type of thing,” he said.

“It was well-maintained and looked after by the last owners and is still beautifully presented, so we just want to make sure we get the right buyer.”

According to the realestate.com listing, Welford House also offers large downstairs and outdoor entertaining areas.

The former maternity hospital isn’t the only historic Warwick site to hit the market in 2020.

Heritage-listed pub O’Mahony’s Hotel went up for sale earlier this year, and is currently listed for $1.5 million.

O'Mahony's Hotel, known affectionately by a play on its former name, The Nash.

Located at 35 Grafton St, across from the Warwick Railway Station, it has been a staple of the Rose City for more than a century.

The classic country pub offers 33 accommodation rooms and large function room on a 2878sqm block, with the potential to expand to the neighbouring lot.

Also listed earlier this year, the original 16.92ha site of Warwick Christian College offering 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a variety of additional features could be yours.

Situated at 62 Canningvale Rd, the land has been approved by council for subdivision into 51 blocks.

Head to the online listings for O’Mahony’s Hotel or the former Warwick Christian College site for more information.